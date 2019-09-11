Game and Fish recently transplanted three beavers captured south of Cody to Meeteetse to improve stream habitat and riparian conditions.
Trapped on private land, the animals were kept in new special trailers obtained with the help of Wyoming Outdoorsmen and private donations. The animals were held until family members were rounded up.
The beavers’ handiwork had caused flooding in their previous location.
In the new spots the beavers build dams that can stabilize stream banks and create ponds that can benefit other wildlife.
August and September are prime times for moving beavers because the young are old enough and the animals tend to stay in their new areas after the transfers.
Additional relocations are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.