Sen. Hank Coe (R-Cody) said he will take the legislative process for this year’s lodging tax campaign more seriously.
“We’re going to work it a lot harder than we did last year, absolutely no doubt about it,” Coe said.
Last year a similar bill passed the House easily but failed in the Senate.
The lodging tax, known officially as “Wyoming tourism account funding” passed through the Wyoming House of Representatives on Monday with a 39-19 vote.
Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) voted for the bill while Reps. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) and John Winter (R-Thermopolis) voted against it.
Coe said he and Sen. R.J. Kost (R-Powell) would support the bill.
“I’m going to do my utmost to see it pass this time,” Coe said.
The tax would remove the state tourism budget from the general fund and add a 5% sales tax on all lodging services provided within the state. Sixty percent of this tax would go into the Wyoming Tourism Account for the state Office of Tourism to use to promote its industry within the state and the remaining 40% would be dispersed to local counties and cities where it is collected for those tourism offices.
Eighty percent of the state’s share would go toward its tourism account while the other 20% would be stored in a reserve fund.
House Bill 134 would allow local communities to enact up to 2% additional lodging tax of their own, making for a possible 7% lodging tax.
This year’s lodging tax proposal does have a few new nuances when compared to the 2019 version.
The bill would strip counties and municipalities the requirement of going to the voters before enacting a local lodging tax, giving city councils and county commissioners around the state the green light to approve such legislation. But with that new privilege, the maximum that could be locally taxed would drop from 4% to 2%.
Coe said he doesn’t love voters being taken out of the equation but would still vote to support it in order to get a statewide lodging tax through.
Park County voters have approved the local lodging tax every ballot since 1986 and will have the chance to renew their support for the 4% tax once again this fall.
If HB 134 passes, it would not be until 2024 when the upcoming lodging tax would expire, at which point only a 2% local lodging tax could be enacted.
Currently, the Park County lodging tax sits at a state maximum 4%. With sales tax, visitors shoulder a total 8% tax when visiting local hotels in Yellowstone, Cody, Powell and Meeteetse. If HB 134 passes, that local ask would jump to 11%.
Cody residents will likely be asked to support another 1 cent sales tax ballot measure as Wyoming counties have the option to impose an additional general purpose 1% local sales tax. While Park and Sublette counties chose not to do so, Park County passed a specific purpose 1% tax in 2016.
The Park County Travel Council is only allowed to use the 4% lodging tax revenue for TV, print, social media, radio and marketing-related grants. That wouldn’t change under the new bill.
Currently, every Wyoming county has either a county-wide lodging tax or local municipalities that charge the tax individually.
The measure would collect $9.3 million in its first year and $18.6 million each year following for Wyoming’s tourism industry. Tourism is the state’s second largest industry, grossing more than $2 billion in total revenue. In Park County it is the second largest employment sector. The State’s Tourism Office had a $26 million budget last year.
“Tourism is one of our big industries,” Coe said. “Tourism is such an important factor in our economy.”
Park County Commissioner Dossie Overfield said she has been approached by detractors of the bill citing concerns the tax would steer away tourists from visiting and make Wyoming less competitive with neighboring states.
But Chris Brown, executive director of the Wyoming Travel Industry Coalition, said these states are already funneling many more dollars into their tourism industries.
As of 2017, Wyoming was 31st in the country when it came to tourism marketing with $10.8 million spent, outpaced by Utah, Colorado, South Dakota and Montana, but beating North Dakota, Idaho and Nebraska.
Now HB 134 will move to the State Senate where it will face a much more adversarial path to be enacted into law.
Last year’s bill faced a roadblock when reaching the Senate and was defeated by a 19-7 margin.
“Three votes that were there … changed on third reading and it went down,” Coe said.
Gov. Mark Gordon has voiced support for the bill and said it is the only tax during this year’s budget session that he could support, but wants the bill to remain focused solely on funding the tourism industry with no hanging amendments.
“It needs to be for the industry and it’s a way in my view a bill that industry can stand on its own operation and perhaps even off-load that eventually off the State’s (fiscal) responsibilities,” Gordon said during a January speech.
WTIC and Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association support the tax.
“As long as funds stay dedicated to the Office of Tourism and it gets us off the general revenue fund we support it,” Brown said.
An attempted amendment on the bill to exempt Wyoming residents from the tax was voted down. Laursen also unsuccessfully proposed an amendment that would have exempted state property owners.
One amendment that did pass is county fairgrounds that provide lodging will be exempt from the tax.
Coe said it will be at least a week before the lodging tax is discussed in the Senate.
“We’ve got a long time until we see it,” he said.
