Northwest College, in partnership with the University of Wyoming, has been selected to host four EducationUSA advisers from Serbia, Chile, Burkina Faso and Turkmenistan on campus Sunday-Monday.
EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of more than 425 international student advising centers in 178 countries. The network promotes U.S. higher education options to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive and current information about opportunities to students at accredited postsecondary institutions in the U.S.
Each adviser visiting the NWC campus has a robust background in travel and education.
Rachael Jiménez-Lange has been an EducationUSA Adviser for four years in Talca, Chile. She received her bachelor’s from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and will soon earn her master’s from Sam Houston State University. Jiménez-Lange is a former Fulbright English teaching assistant in Ecuador. Currently, she is the coordinator for the Opportunity Funds Program in Chile.
Hailing from the beaches of West Michigan, Scott Simonson enrolled at Grand Valley State University and earned a bachelor’s in history and a bachelor’s in geology. Near the end of his undergraduate years, he was accepted into a master’s program at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, where he studied physical geography. Soon afterward, he moved to Serbia where he discovered EducationUSA and pursued the opportunity to help students achieve their dream of studying in the U.S.
Gulmira Abdyrahmanova joined EducationUSA team in Aug. 2015. She pursued her bachelor’s in international relations and a master’s in business development management at Romanian Babes-Bolyai University. Before her career in education, Abdyrahmanova worked in private sector business administration and customer service. When she returned to Turkmenistan, she began working with EducationUSA and has built a career administering international education programs.
Placide Tankoano hails from Burkina Faso and joined EducationUSA as an adviser in 2010. He earned his master’s in complex emergencies coordination from the Institut Supérieur de Sécurité Humaine in 2016 and went on to earn a second master’s in project management in 2017.
