A $2.3 million pavement improvement project west of Meeteetse resumed recently on WYO 290.
All work is dependent upon favorable weather. Contract completion date is April 30.
“Remaining work consists of seeding, fertilizing, mulching, installation of erosion control and general cleanup,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. “This is work that was not completed last year due to weather delays.”
Motorists should expect flaggers and short delays during seeding operations.
The project begins at milepost 6.06, about 6 miles west of Meeteetse, and the project continues 5.2 miles to the end of the state-maintained section of WYO 290.
Work on the West Wood River project included milling of the existing pavement surfacing, placement of 1 inch of asphalt pavement leveling, placement of 2 inches of pavement and a chip seal finish. The existing guardrail was replaced or adjusted as needed. Mailbox turnouts were constructed and slopes were flattened as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.