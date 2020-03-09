It’s unlikely a 1% city-only optional sales and use tax will impact Cody citizens in the foreseeable future.
“I don’t think Park County will take advantage of it anytime soon,” Cody Mayor Matt Hall said.
That’s because the proposed law granting Wyoming towns and cities the right to pursue a 1% sales tax would require counties to first have special and general optional sales taxes in place, Hall said.
“That’s to make sure there’s no issue the countywide tax would come up against a city tax,” Hall said.
Commissioners could allow the tax on the ballot by passing a resolution if both of the other two taxes aren’t in place.
On March 2 as the bill was scheduled for its first vote in the Senate, Hall said HB 47 is designed to make sure an optional municipal tax never comes up before fifth and sixth countywide sales taxes, on top of the statewide 4% tax, are in place. This protects small towns from being left out.
Park County is only one of two Wyoming counties to have neither countywide optional penny tax in place. The last local optional sales tax with revenue designated for specific projects in Park County, Powell, Meeteetse and Cody expired last spring.
On Wednesday the Senate’s version of House Bill 47 won approval from the Senate by a 20-8 vote. Sens. Hank Coe (R-Cody) and R.J. Kost (R-Powell) voted in support of the bill.
HB 47 allows municipal governments to propose a “seventh-penny” sales tax to local voters.
“It’s all up to the voters,” Hall said. “It would always have to be renewed.”
If the House and Senate work out differences on amendments, HB 47 will go to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk.
But on Thursday it failed for concurrence in the House by a 48-12 vote. The joint conference committee met Monday to discuss the bill.
Currently as written, the bill says any municipal tax must go on a local ballot. Voters outside the municipality but within the same county would not be allowed to vote on the tax.
Commissioners Joe Tilden, Lloyd Thiel and Jake Fulkerson have all said they support the bill.
“I don’t have a problem with it because it would be up to the voters,” Tilden said.
The bill should have no impact on Park County’s funding as it is considered a separate tax from any general purpose or specific purpose tax that could be asked of voters, and must be asked of voters at least 90 days after a county wide fifth or sixth penny tax.
Hall said he supports the new optional tax mainly for the sake of other communities throughout the state that could benefit, such as some large cities.
The municipal sales tax offers local governments a way to generate revenue.
“It helps lower the burden to have to ask the state for funds,” Hall said.
Counties, cities and towns depend on state funding more now than ever since the state pulled its countywide consensus funding.
The last biennium the Legislature funded consensus grants was 2015-16 when the City of Cody was allotted $1.12 million over two years.
State lawmakers have continued to approve direct distribution payments from the state; however, in coming years as the state deals with declining revenue, the $105 million in direct distribution to Wyoming municipalities and counties could go away as well.
Regardless of HB 47’s final outcome, Hall said one thing’s for sure: “In Cody, we have a pile of infrastructure and operational needs, so there’s no shortage of projects (requiring funding).”
