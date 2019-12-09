A lengthy discussion on how best to supplement the pay of 12-month classified staff who work extra hours ended Dec. 2 with school board members unanimously approving a compromise policy.
Going forward, staff who go over on hours will be able to choose whether they would like to count it as overtime or receive comp time that would enable them to leave early another day.
Employees will need to sign an agreement to note which choice they would like, but can sign another agreement to alter their choice if desired.
Previously, it was less structured and some employees were offered overtime and others comp time, depending on the position.
“I think we have to pay people overtime if they choose it,” chair Jenni Rosencranse said at the November board meeting, where they tabled the final vote to the special meeting.
Overtime is paid at time-and-one-half and an employee can have no more than 40 hours compensatory time at any one time, after which overtime will be paid. Any unused compensatory time rolls forward from year to year. Only at the separation of employment will compensatory time balances be paid out.
The new policy ends the previous practice whereby a handful of employees had racked up hundreds of hours of comp time that counted as a budget liability.
Over multiple discussions human resources manager Chynna Singer and business manager Dawn Solberg determined the employees who would most be affected and worked with trustees on an updated policy. Singer said most custodians who could be affected would likely take overtime.
