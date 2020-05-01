Cody High School seniors will still come together to graduate as scheduled May 31, only they’ll be receiving diplomas through car windows at the end of a parade through town.
Heart Mountain Academy students will get to walk up one by one in the senior parking lot, ring a special bell, and receive their diploma.
The Cody School District finalized plans for graduations for CHS and Heart Mountain Academy on Friday.
For both it will be a two-stage process. The week of May 11, seniors and their families at both schools will come to Sweitzer Gym. One-by-one, seniors will go up to the stage at the gym and mock receive their diplomas. CHS principal Jeremiah Johnston, HMA principal and CHA assistant principal Beth Blatt, and the board of trustees will be present as Cactus Productions films.
Speeches from the valedictorian, salutatorian and others will also be recorded, and the studio will splice it together to make something resembling normal graduation ceremonies. Those videos will be released the morning of the graduations for families – especially extended families, to view.
“(Normal is) what were shooting for,” Blatt said. “These kids are experiencing something extraordinary. We want to make sure they’re not forgotten, to remember them in a special way.”
On the day of the event, seniors will not only receive their diplomas but will get their senior posters that have been put up around the stadium fence.
For the CHS event, while the parade weaves through town from the airport beginning at 1 p.m., the names of seniors will be announced on the Big Horn Radio Network.
Blatt said the ideas for both events were researched from schools across the nation and from ideas from seniors and parents. While there are differences based on the size of the classes, both will have events memorialized in the videos produced a head of time.
“With both we’re doing video production,” she said. “We think that’s something special, so grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family can view it.
They’ll have that forever.”
