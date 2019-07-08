The winners of the Cody Stampede Parade have been announced.

Special Awards

Judges’s Favorite: Sunlight Martial Arts

Bunn Sporer Spirit Award: United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard

Mayor’s Choice: Sunlight Martial Arts

Blaylock Patriotic High School Band: East High Thunderbird Marching Band (Cheyenne)

Roger Sedam Award: Girl Scout Troop #1250

Category Winners (top three listed)

Theme: First Bank, Pinnacle Bank, 307 Junior Renegade Riders

Patriotic: Downrange Warriors, Cody Elks Lodge 1611, United Sates Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard

Specialty Bands: Wyoming Fiddlers Association District 2

Youth Organizations: Girl Scout Troop #1250, Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, Riley Arena

Motorized Vehicles: Brittain’s Johnny Poppers, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Old Faithful Model A’s

Mounted Single: Miss Cody Stampede 1919, Cody or Bust, Birthday Girl

Mounted Group: Clancy McNabb, Military Escort, Old West Mounted Lawmen’s Association.

Decorated Floats: Sleeping Giant, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Park County Animal Shelter

Potpourri: Woxhooxeibii, Stomp and Company Clogging, Jones’s Jackass Jockey

Single Hitch: Loser’s Lounge, 1919 Stampede Winner’s Wagon

Team Drawn: Powder River Percherons, Buffalo Bill Pony Platoon, Buffalo Bill

Pack String: Shoshone National Forest

High School Bands: East High Thunderbird Marching Band, Cheyenne Central Marching Indians, Cody High School

