The winners of the Cody Stampede Parade have been announced.
Special Awards
Judges’s Favorite: Sunlight Martial Arts
Bunn Sporer Spirit Award: United States Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard
Mayor’s Choice: Sunlight Martial Arts
Blaylock Patriotic High School Band: East High Thunderbird Marching Band (Cheyenne)
Roger Sedam Award: Girl Scout Troop #1250
Category Winners (top three listed)
Theme: First Bank, Pinnacle Bank, 307 Junior Renegade Riders
Patriotic: Downrange Warriors, Cody Elks Lodge 1611, United Sates Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard
Specialty Bands: Wyoming Fiddlers Association District 2
Youth Organizations: Girl Scout Troop #1250, Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, Riley Arena
Motorized Vehicles: Brittain’s Johnny Poppers, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Old Faithful Model A’s
Mounted Single: Miss Cody Stampede 1919, Cody or Bust, Birthday Girl
Mounted Group: Clancy McNabb, Military Escort, Old West Mounted Lawmen’s Association.
Decorated Floats: Sleeping Giant, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Park County Animal Shelter
Potpourri: Woxhooxeibii, Stomp and Company Clogging, Jones’s Jackass Jockey
Single Hitch: Loser’s Lounge, 1919 Stampede Winner’s Wagon
Team Drawn: Powder River Percherons, Buffalo Bill Pony Platoon, Buffalo Bill
Pack String: Shoshone National Forest
High School Bands: East High Thunderbird Marching Band, Cheyenne Central Marching Indians, Cody High School
