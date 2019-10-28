People are invited to meetings Wednesday-Thursday to discuss how to reduce grizzly bear-human conflict within the Yellowstone Ecosystem.
The Yellowstone Ecosystem Subcommittee is meeting at the Holiday Inn in Cody. There is an introduction to the workshop 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and breakout sessions 8-11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The group will be soliciting input on ways to reduce bear-human conflicts and bear mortalities related to backcountry use in hunting situations, front country conflicts and grizzly bear expansion areas. It will also be looking at the effectiveness of current information and education efforts.
For more information, contact the Forest Service Office at (307) 578-5158.
I question the wisdom for scheduling this meeting in the middle of hunting season, unless you do not want input from those that are in the backcountry the most.
