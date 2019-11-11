Walking is the oldest and arguably one of the most healthy methods of human transportation.
To promote more walking in Cody, the city council on Oct. 29 approved a Community Change grant application seeking $1,500 from America Walks, a nonprofit national organization founded in 1996.
America Walks is the only national organization devoted exclusively to making America a great place to walk, according to americawalks.org.
Rick Manchester, parks and rec director, said if funds are awarded, the Cody Rec Center would offer a free walking instruction program at Beck Lake taught by fitness coordinator Kelly Serfas Bower. If funding allows, the parks department will place distance markers on Beck Lake Trail, he said.
America Walks will notify award recipients in December. If successful, the city must use the money during the 2020 calendar year.
Responding to council president Landon Greer’s question about the funding source, Manchester said neither state nor federal monies are involved.
America Walks leads a coalition of national, state and local advocacy groups. It’s funded by donations from Americans who support efforts to promote safe and accessible walking conditions for every community.
Successful projects will create healthy, active and engaged communities that support walking as transportation, health and recreation. They must demonstrate increased physical activity in a specific community and engage people and organizations new to the efforts of walking and walkability, and also demonstrate a culture of inclusive health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.