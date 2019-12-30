A Rock Springs man is facing up to 22 years in prison for beating his Cody girlfriend while she was nine weeks pregnant.
Anthony Maestas, 36, is being held on $120,000 cash bond at the Park County Detention Center.
When arrested Dec. 17, Maestas also had an outstanding warrant for an event that occurred Nov. 25, in which he is also accused of domestic battery against Joann Berryman, 30, and had a restraining order in place forbidding him from visiting her residence. Prior to that incident he had a warrant stemming from an Oct. 27 domestic battery case with the Powell Police Department that also involved Berryman.
As Cody police officers put him under arrest in December, Maestas began yelling at Berryman to “stick to the story we talked about,” according to the affidavit. When police arrived at her residence, Berryman said Maestas instructed her to not answer the door, but she did anyway.
Cody police officer Tyler Eubanks saw this as an attempt to influence a witness. In 2014, Maestas was arrested in Sweetwater County on similar charges and on Nov. 25, Berryman said Maestas had pressured her to change her statement about what occurred during the October event, but she refused. She told officers he punched her later that evening.
From the most recent incident, Berryman told Eubanks, Maestas had sneaked into her Baker Drive apartment shortly after arriving home. Soon after making contact, he became “irate,” accusing her of cheating on him. Despite requesting him to leave multiple times, Berryman said Maestas refused.
She said he then began to hit her as he stood over her, which is when she told him of the pregnancy.
Berryman started to feel nauseous and went to the bathroom to vomit. This is when Maestas came up behind her and kicked her in the side of the ribs and kidney area, causing her to vomit, she told Eubanks.
When he stepped back from the bathroom momentarily Berryman was able to dial a friend for help.
According to the affidavit, that confidential source told Eubanks Berryman would call them on speakerphone when she needs help “covertly.” The source also said they recognized Maestas’ voice through the phone.
Berryman told Eubanks she would have used pepper spray for protection against Maestas but he had already stolen it from her.
Eubanks observed bruises on Berryman’s chin, lips and mouth.
The night of the alleged incident in November, a neighbor came to Berryman’s door and asked who was inside, as Maestas hid behind the door, she said. Maestas then slammed the door shut and “immediately punched Berryman in the left side of her face,” Eubanks wrote in the affidavit. Berryman said the punch “didn’t feel pretty” and bent her glasses.
When Berryman told a friend to call the police during this event, Maestas stole her phone and threw it across the room. He left the scene shortly after.
On Dec. 24, Berryman also was arrested for a probation violation. She is still in custody at the Detention Center.
