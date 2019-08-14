Splash Pad
LAUREN MODLER

Adam Anderson (from left) and Pete Baxendale of Midway Construction and Dirt Work of Lovell, begin installing the supply line for splash pad water features recently at Mentock Park. The plan is to pour concrete Thursday morning, then let it cure for 30 days. At that point workers will test everything for a few days and open it for public use for a short time around mid-September. A grand opening celebration is set for next spring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.