After contractors began pouring concrete slabs outside the Cody Theatre on Monday, work on the state’s highway rehabilitation project moved west down Sheridan.
At a Tuesday morning public project update meeting, Todd Frost, Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer, said newly poured concrete sections will need 3-4 cure days before they are driven on.
Snow and cold temperatures forecasted for later in the week could impact concrete work, he noted.
Work on the 2020 Cody Improvements Project will continue from 10th-12th streets on the north side of Sheridan this week. The north portions of the 10th and 11th street intersections are closed and no street-side parking is allowed in those blocks.
Two-lane traffic will continue along the south side of the road through the work area for another week and a half with one lane of traffic in each direction. The speed limit is reduced to 20 miles per hour and left turns are not allowed through the work zone.
“Probably on March 23 we’ll switch traffic to the other side,” said Kurt Countryman, project manager with prime contractor S&S Builders.
When that happens, work will go down the south side all the way to 14th.
“We’ll still hop back (to the north) when the grinder shows up in April,” Countryman said. “We’ll go back and forth.”
Traffic issues
At least one mishap with traffic markers has occurred.
On March 2, the first day of construction, a driver hit one of the orange construction barrels in front of the Park County Courthouse and damaged the vehicle’s mirror, according to WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers.
Frost was contacted after the driver reported the mishap at City Hall.
He spoke to the individual and told him how to submit a claim to the State of Wyoming Risk Management Division for compensation, Beers said.
Reviewing the project with planning and zoning board members on Tuesday, Phillip Bowman, city public works director, said people have shared concerns about traffic, especially trucks, using Rumsey.
“So WYDOT is working with contractors to address that,” he said.
Event plans
Merchants attending the Tuesday meeting asked for details on the project’s status come May 8-9 when the Cody Horse Sale takes place outside The Irma.
“We plan to be past The Irma by then,” Cody Beers, WYDOT spokesperson, said.
The Cody Events Committee is planning Horsin’ Around Cody activities on May 9 in conjunction with the outdoor horse sale. Participating merchants up and down several blocks of Sheridan plan to offer activities in front of their businesses that Saturday.
Countryman said while scheduling, S&S has kept the annual horse sale in mind as well as the annual Cody Fire School.
The side street in front of the Cody Fire Hall is typically closed to traffic during the school, which takes place May 2-3.
Beers assured merchants sidewalks will remain open through the work zone except where sections of sidewalk are replaced.
People are not allowed to park vehicles on Sheridan along the active work zone. For a business, that’s probably a two-week time frame, Beers said.
“We may allow some parking on the north side when we’re on the south side,” he said. “We’re doing all we can to encourage people to walk to the stores.”
Many downtown businesses have alley access. Backdoor access to other stores, such as Legends Bookstore, may require customers to walk down several steps.
“I’ve received calls from older customers asking if they can park in front,” said Teresa Muhic, Legends Bookstore owner.
It’s difficult for people who walk with a cane or use a wheelchair to access stores, she said.
