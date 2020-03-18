With restaurants in town pushing to-go options to support social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, another option in curbside pickups is emerging – books.
Downtown bookstore Legends and the Park County Library System are offering curbside pickup of items.
“One of our staff members suggested it,” Park County Library District director Frances Clymer said. “Let’s give it a try, see if it works, see if it helps people.”
The response, she said, has been positive at Cody, Powell and Meeteetse.
“We’ve had parents come with armfuls of books, older folks with one or two books, men, women, children – a young man came in to pick up books up for his grandparents. People are helping each other. It’s really quite wonderful,” Clymer said.
While the library system’s move was due to pickup now being the only method for people to get books, DVDs, CDs and other nondigital formats, for Legends it’s a suggestion for people who want to support the nationwide social distancing campaign.
“Our nation has been asked to really hunker down for 15 or more days of social distancing and limit any gathering of 10 people or more,” owner Teresa Muhic said in a social media post. “With that in mind, we are strongly encouraging our community to utilize the free delivery, curb-side services and telephone ordering that we’ve put into place.”
People should call to let staff know what book and other items are needed. They can pay for the order over the phone and then just call when they are parked in the block, and a staff member will bring it to their vehicle.
“If you need something gift wrapped, let us know and we’ll take care of that too,” she said. “In the meantime, we are working on getting inventory online and will be utilizing Facebook postings to help with it in the meantime.”
Call the store at (307) 586-2320.
Clymer also is encouraging people to use the many online options to read ebooks, listen to audio books and watch movies through the library’s online apps.
But many people want the physical versions and the library staff wants to make that happen while still protecting people and staff.
People may go online and place a hold, call the library and then drive in front of the building. A staff member checks who they are and brings them their items.
When items are returned, Clymer said they are sanitized and kept from circulation for 72 hours to ensure a virus doesn’t linger on them.
“We’re trying to follow all the safety protocols we can,” she said. “I think it’s a wonderful service to people. When you’re stuck at home with nothing to do, it’s kind of nice to have a movie, a DVD, CD or a book.”
Call the library at (307) 527-1880.
