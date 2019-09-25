A 72-year-old Cody man found guilty for stalking earlier this year has been sent to jail for a similar offense.
Dean Clarke was sentenced to 47 days in jail in 5th Judicial District Circuit Court recently for breaking his restraining order from Mercedes Mercado.
Clarke was to not have any contact – direct or indirect – with Mercado per a restraining order established in January. Recently, he admitted to leaving a package on her car that was parked in her driveway. Inside the cardboard package was a “Taste of Home Cooking” book that had been sent to her old residence by a third-party retailer, where Clarke still lives next to.
“He was to have no contact in any shape or form,” said Jack Hatfield, county prosecuting attorney.
Hatfield played a taped recording of Clarke’s admission to authorities during his sentencing hearing.
“All I did was deliver a package,” Clarke told authorities in the recording.
Travis Smith, Clarke’s public defender attorney, criticized the way the restraining order was worded.
“It was about as broadly drafted as can be done,” he said. “On the spectrum of egregiousness this is left of the middle line.”
Judge Bruce Waters did not find sympathy for this argument.
“These conditions you seem to be having a difficult time with,” Waters said. “Maybe you don’t understand this. From a psychological aspect that has a tremendous impact on the victim. For all they know you could be waiting around a tree or bush.”
Clarke disagreed.
“I completely left her alone for a year,” he said. “I don’t feel like that’s being in contact.”
Waters assessed Clarke a 110-day suspended sentence in case he breaks the restraining order again. He had already been in jail for 13 days as of his early September sentencing and is still currently in custody.
“The fact that you don’t understand, don’t care – I don’t know which – I find that disturbing,” Waters said.
In addition to the restraining order, in January, Clarke was sentenced to 10 days in jail for the original charge of stalking with intent to harass. He was accused of harassing Mercado, leaving numerous letters of affection and demands for friendship at her residence. He also dropped notes off on her car, parked in nonresidential locations like Sheridan Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.