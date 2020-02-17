TRIPLE L SALES will be in a new location around the middle of this summer.
The Severns family, who owns Triple L, has purchased the WYOMING HOME & RANCH building and real estate from Pat and Doreen Shellady.
Triple L is an industrial and plumbing supply company open to the public. The business opened in 1992 and has been owned by the Severns family since 2016.
Jason Severns said no major changes are planned, but they will expand the lines they carry and may add several more lines.
Triple L will continue to operate in its present location until the move is made and may operate from both locations during the move.
The Shelladys began their operation about seven years ago.
–––
Jeanna Kennedy of MOUNTAIN WEST FARM BUREAU of Cody was recently honored as a Farm Bureau Financial Services Hall of Fame member.
Agents who have consistently performed as top achievers in life insurance and investment production are inducted into this club by earning 10 All American Awards during their tenure.
Luke Hopkin from the Cody office was also honored at the recent Mountain West Farm Bureau Annual Agents meeting in Billings for achieving his first All American qualification.
For 15 consecutive years, Kennedy also earned Preferred Agent status for placing solid Property and Casualty Insurance with MWFBI.
