Bull rider killed at event
TORRINGTON (WNE) – Scott Mitzelfelt, a bull rider from Sioux County, Nebraska, was killed March 7 when he was stomped by a bull during the 28th Annual Bulldacious Bull Riding event at the Goshen County Fairgrounds.
Condolences for Mitzelfelt, who was 53, flooded social media in the hours after the event. His sister, Michelle Hoos, wrote on social media that her brother was “doing what he loved” at the time of his death.
“He was living his lifelong passion of being a bull rider,” she said. “He unfortunately got bucked off a bull last night and the bull stepped on his head and chest. He unfortunately passed away, our hearts are broken and are looking for peace and comfort during this time. Please keep his girls and those he loved in your thoughts and prayers.”
Goshen County Coroner Darin Yates said the investigation is ongoing, but confirmed Mitzelfelt had been knocked unconscious before the bull stepped on him.
“He had been participating in a bull riding event when he was thrown from the bull, knocking him unconscious, then got trampled by the bull,” Yates said. “He was transported by Torrington EMS to Banner Health Community Hospital where, despite continued resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead.”
Hearing postponed in embezzlement case of FD chief
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) – A joint preliminary hearing for a Green River couple charged with allegedly embezzling from the Green River Fire Department’s Foundation fund has been continued to 1:30 p.m. April 8 in Sweetwater County Circuit Court.
Green River Fire Department Chief Michael Nomis, 50, and his wife, Stephanie Nomis, 46, were arrested March 2 by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by special agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Southwest Enforcement Team.
Michael Nomis is charged with alleged felony theft and wrongful appropriation of public property. Stephanie Nomis is charged with alleged felony theft. In Wyoming, theft of $1,000 or more is a felony punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and $10,000 fine; and wrongful appropriation of public property is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of imprisonment and a $1,000 fine. At their initial appearance in Circuit Court on March 3, bond for both was set at $15,000 cash or surety.
In November of 2019, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s detectives served search warrants to obtain bank records associated with the GRFD Foundation, according to a press release.
According to court documents, a comparison of bank statements with related financial records from the time period of August 2016 through January 2020 revealed a total of at least $125,000 from the three foundation accounts and the social fund that was either missing and now accounted for through the course of the investigation, or that is still unaccounted for and remains under investigation.
Tea Party asks Teton Co. to affirm Second Amendment support
JACKSON (WNE) – After a January Second Amendment rally on Town Square, some gun rights advocates have begun calling for firearm protections in Teton County.
“The storm is approaching from the east and the west,” Bob Culver of the Jackson Hole Tea Party said, addressing commissioners in March. “It will get here.”
Culver said a wave of anti-gun sentiment and regulation fomenting on the coasts will eventually reach Wyoming. To stem that tide, he and the Tea Party asked commissioners to discuss and ultimately pass a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution. That would affirm the county’s commitment to upholding gun rights in the face of a perceived threat of firearm restrictions at a state and federal level. If the county did so, it would join municipalities across the country that have adopted ordinances refusing to enforce firearm rule-making viewed as an infringement on the second amendment.
The measure, however, is not likely to gain traction locally.
Teton County Board of County Commissioners Chair Natalia D. Macker said elected officials weren’t intending to consider the Tea Party’s resolution.
“I don’t see it being put on an agenda,” she said. “It’s a very charged subject, obviously.”
The Teton County GOP did discuss the proposal but decided not to pass it internally because a similar, statewide bill dubbed the Second Amendment Preservation Act was moving through the Wyoming legislature.
Historic ranch near Sheridan purchased
SHERIDAN (WNE) – The historic Spear-O-Wigwam property has been purchased by five Wyoming men.
Steve Sessions, Todd Sessions, Kevin Sessions, Curt Symons and Carl Symons closed the deal Monday at Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc.
Northern Wyoming Community College District previously owned Spear-O. The district purchased it in 2011 for $650,000; Monday’s purchase closed for $800,000.
The new owners, all Wyoming natives, intend to allow the public access to the property. They hope people will stay overnight and “have an experience that brings happiness and joy for memories that last a lifetime,” according to a press release.
Some activities Spear-O intends to offer its guests include a varied list of outdoor recreation including “canoeing, hiking, biking, ATV, UTVs, (world-class) fishing, horseback riding, snowmobiling and more.”
Owners did not share a timeline indicating when these activities will be available.
Spear-O will reopen in May of this year, but owners said not all potential activities will be available.
