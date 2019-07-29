Failing filters serving the leisure and therapy pools at the Cody Rec Center were cause for recent emergency action by city officials.
Filtration occurs when water circulates through sand within big, steel tanks. All pool filters are kept in one mechanical room.
One fear is built-up pressure could cause a weakened steel vessel to burst.
“If it breaks through, we’re in trouble,” Rick Manchester, parks and rec director, said.
That scenario would cause major problems in the mechanical room, where other equipment, materials and chemicals are also stored, he said.
“It’s to the point if we don’t replace them we will have to shut it down,” Manchester told the Shoshone Recreation District Board at a July 11 meeting. “If this goes, it’s catastrophic. If this goes, it will be a water explosion.”
To alleviate pressure on the therapy pool filter, that pool has been closed.
“Right now the leak in the therapy pool has us on edge, so we decided to close down the therapy pool until we can get it repaired,” Manchester said. “We know it’s inconvenient to members who use the facility. But we want them to come back and enjoy the pool when it’s working.”
It’s believed the tanks are original to the 18-year-old building.
While attending the SRD board meeting, aquatics supervisor Marc Dean, said a new liner should last 20 years.
An emergency situation allows the city to forgo the bid process. On July 16, as part of the council’s consent agenda action, it approved an agreement with Leisure in Montana, Billings, to replace two filtration systems, provide ultraviolet cleansing and outfit the facility with new chlorinators for $72,759.
The recreation district board will pay half the cost.
By reducing chlorine expenses, the UV system will pay for itself in about seven years, Dean wrote in the council agenda summary.
The council’s quick action may not be enough, though. Replacement of equipment now hinges on the manufacturer sending new filters before the old ones fail.
Manchester said that process is taking longer than anticipated.
A Band-Aid approach has already failed. The therapy pool filtration system was hemorrhaging badly on the tank’s west side, Dean said. Three weeks after it was patched, the tank was again leaking.
In the meantime, staff have pulled handfuls of rust out of one tank through its weak side.
Dean said the rust will surely spread.
“It’s got to be rotting all over inside,” he told the rec district board. “I’m all for patching. But you’re dealing with fire here.”
Originally, replacement was expected to take place Aug. 5-9 during the aquatic center’s annual cleaning week closure. Manchester said now it’s questionable whether the work can be finished within that time frame.
Until the old equipment is dismantled, the extent of repair needed is unknown.
“There’s much better opportunities to do (replacement) in a week if there are no surprises,” he said.
Swim teams, which use the leisure pool as well as the competitive pool, could be impacted. Practices start Aug. 19.
Because a different type of filter system is used for the competitive pool, swim lanes will remain open, Manchester said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.