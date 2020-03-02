Meade Dominick, owner of 7D Outfitting, is the star of a new film produced by the Wyoming Wildlife Federation titled “Centered in Sunlight.”
The film showcases how Dominick’s passion for hunting has fueled his desire for wildlife conservation and sustaining the state’s migratory corridors. He is a third generation rancher.
“There are many parts of the world where these corridors have been lost. We can’t allow that to happen in Wyoming,” Meade said. “The first step in stopping something from going the wrong direction is recognizing the presence of these routes and their importance to the health of these populations, and coming up with a plan on how to promote and enhance these corridors and keep them thriving for years to come.”
The seven-minute video was shot at the 7D Ranch in Sunlight Basin and throughout the local backcountry.
“This isn’t just to go out to kill something,” Dominick said. “This whole thing is a journey and an adventure and (you) will hopefully have a lot of respect for the animals.
“These animals mean everything to me.”
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has drafted a final migration corridor executive order that outlines the process for designating corridors throughout the state. You can view the draft order at governor.wyo.gov/media/news-releases/2019-news-releases/governor-gordon-releases-draft-of-executive-order-outlining-migration-corr.
Watch the movie at wyomingwildlife.org/centered-in-sunlight/.
