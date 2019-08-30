A sign going up just west of Cody on U.S. 14-16-20 is one of seven message signs-web cameras being installed across northwest Wyoming.
Prime contractor on the $1.4 million project is Advanced Electric, LLC, of Casper.
The other signs will be located at:
•U.S. 26-287 (milepost 8.1), about 8 miles east of Moran Junction near the Blackrock Ranger Station;
•U.S. 16-20 (milepost 202.87), about 2 miles south of Greybull;
•U.S. 16 (milepost 3.45), about 3 1/2 miles east of Worland;
•U.S. 20 (milepost 164.17), about 1 mile south of Worland;
•U.S. 20 (milepost 127.86), about 5 1/2 miles south of Thermopolis near Wind River Canyon;
•U.S. 20 (milepost 101.18), about 1 mile north of Shoshoni.
Installation of a U.S. 20 relay tower is also part of the communications project (milepost 128.99), about four miles south of Thermopolis.
The digital signs won’t be operational until next spring.
“Work started Aug. 12 on U.S. 26-287 near the Blackrock Ranger Station,” said Kaia Tharp, Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer in Thermopolis. “Work will include grading for guardrail and guardrail placement starting at this location. The project will move to Shoshoni, Thermopolis, Worland, Greybull and Cody over the next month. Work will then start in the same order to install the drilled shafts, conduit, etc. Placement of the digital-message signs signs will be completed next spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.