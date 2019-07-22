Wyoming launches searchable government transparency site
CHEYENNE (AP) – Wyoming has launched a new government financial transparency website.
The WyOpen website at wyopen.gov has a searchable database of government expenditures going back to January, 2016.
Wyoming State Auditor Kristi Racines announced the website in June and it went public last week. Racines says in a release government transparency “should be the norm and not the exception.”
A national government financial transparency group called American Transparency pressured the auditor’s office to provide state checkbook data starting in 2015. Wyoming was one of just a few states that hadn’t provided the information under open records laws.
Racines’ office provided all information sought by the group soon after she took office in January.
Yellowstone lookout tower burns after lightning strike
A 1931 Yellowstone National Park fire lookout burned last week after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm.
The Mount Holmes Fire Lookout, between Mammoth Hot Springs and Madison Junction, had been renovated in 1998.
This was one of the Park’s lookouts that ceased being staffed in 2007. However, it was eligible for consideration for the National Register of Historic Places and is still considered to be a loss.
“We are disappointed that this historic structure, as a window into the past, is gone,” said Deputy Superintendent Pat Kenney.
Also last week, lightning started a .1-acre fire on the Sevenmile Hole Trail about three miles east of Canyon Village.
The fire was being monitored.
Woman accused of animal hoarding pleads not guilty
CASPER (AP) – A Wyoming woman accused of hoarding animals in squalid conditions has pleaded not guilty.
Deanne Gray is charged in Casper Municipal Court with 64 counts of animal cruelty, one count of not removing animal waste and 16 counts of not removing dead animals.
Gray pleaded not guilty Friday. The court was closed Saturday and it wasn’t clear if Gray had an attorney. She didn’t have a working listed phone number.
KTWO Radio reports a complaint about dogs living in unsanitary conditions prompted an animal control officer to visit Gray’s house. An affidavit says the officer didn’t find Gray and went back July 13 with a search warrant and police, who seized about 40 dogs, 15 cats and 10 birds.
Police also allegedly found dead puppies and dogs in a cooler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.