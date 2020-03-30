Fearing a big, blue, glowing Comfort Inn sign would detract from historical downtown Cody, city planning and zoning board members recently took extra time to approve new signage on the property.
But after tabling action Jan. 28 on Blair Hotels’ special exemption request to exceed signage on the property near the 16th and Sheridan stoplights, armed with additional information two weeks later, the P&Z was unanimous in its approval.
While total sign area was cause to involve P&Z members in the sign review, their concern was directed at illumination – how bright and how much of the 35-square-foot freestanding, illuminated sign would be lit at night.
Internal lighting is allowed if the source is not visible from outside of the sign.
In Cody, Blair Hotels owns the Comfort Inn along the Holiday Inn and with the Buffalo Bill Village. Chief operating officer James Blair told P&Z members the Choice Hotels franchise had conducted a property review and as part of rebranding efforts Blair Hotels was told to update its Comfort Inn signs.
“All we can really do is go through the process,” Blair said. “We’re trying to stay true to their wishes.”
There is 835-square-feet of freestanding signage on the hotal property, and the maximum permitted under the sign code is 300-square-feet.
Todd Stowell, city planner, said the overall sign area now is legally nonconforming because it predates the city sign code. But he said to require removing 570 square feet of other freestanding signage from the property to meet the updated sign code seems excessive.
To offset the additional sign area, Blair Hotels offered to remove a 72-square-foot roof sign. The new sign itself is much smaller than the 150-square-foot maximum for an individual sign in the D-2 commercial zone, and about half the roof sign size.
“It’s a unique situation,” Stowell said. “Our sign code doesn’t address it very well.”
He said roof signs are not allowed, so replacing one with a new freestanding sign is more in line with code, and it would be the only freestanding sign on the property dedicated to the Comfort Inn.
All seven neighboring property owners who responded to a notice support the request. It took two meetings and details on lighting, though, for P&Z members to OK the design.
Concerned about preserving the historical downtown, P&Z member Erynne Selk worried the Comfort Inn sign could set a precedent for other businesses.
“It’s not in keeping with what we’re trying to accomplish in Cody with the downtown look,” Selk said. “Others will want something big too.”
Noting a concern about the illumination, Kayl Mitchell, P&Z president, agreed.
“We don’t want to deteriorate the historical quality of downtown,” he said.
Stowell later pointed out the sign location is not within Cody’s Historic Downtown Sign District, which ends at 16th Street, on the border of the property.
“The only reason it’s before P&Z is they have more freestanding signage than permitted,” he said, explaining otherwise staff could have reviewed the application.
“Having the Holiday Inn and Comfort Inn all on the same property is the difficulty,” Stowell said.
He said the sign district allows a 25-foot-tall sign; therefore, the P&Z board can’t oppose its height.
Summarizing her impression of the image on paper, Selk said she feared the sign was overpowering to the area.
“It seems big,” she said. “There’s already quite a bit of signage out there. This is about shear size and amount of signage on the property.”
P&Z member Richard Jones wanted more information on brightness.
“The lighting part is a bit critical,” Jones said. “It could have low glow or could be pretty luminescent.”
Stowell said plans only showed LED lamps in the upper portion, and none in the lower pylon.
“The blue column is more jarring to me than the rest of it,” Jones said.
Saying he understood the need for corporate branding, Jones asked Blair if there was some way the sign could be changed so it’s more compatible to the area.
Selk wondered if Blair could work with the corporate office for “something not so big-city looking.”
Offering to produce an image with more detail, Blair said he didn’t know what the company would propose.
“This is what they feel is appropriate for this size of two-story hotel,” he said.
After the board tabled action, Blair returned to the next meeting with lighting detail, satisfying the P&Z.
