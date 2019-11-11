Older job seekers in Park County needing help to re-enter today’s workforce have a local resource that might be able to help.
The nonprofit organization Experience Works will be accepting applications for the Senior Community Service Employment Program on Nov. 14, 1-5 p.m. at the Cody Workforce Center, 1026 Blackburn Avenue No. 1.
The free program is geared for people ages 55 and older who are unemployed, with limited or no current income and limited job prospects.
Those who qualify can earn a paycheck while gaining valuable jobs skills as a stepping stone to employment.
Participants spend an average of 20 hours each week in paid community service assignments at public and nonprofit organizations, earning minimum wage.
Examples include performing clerical and administrative duties at nonprofits, sorting donations at food banks, preparing meals and recreation at senior centers, or assisting in classrooms and libraries.
Participants also have access to a variety of training and supportive services such as developing a resume, improving interview skills and identifying job opportunities.
Wages are paid through the SCSEP. As participants build confidence and learn new skills, the public and nonprofit organizations, known as host agencies, benefit from an expanded workforce at no cost to them.
The program goal is to help participants transition into unsubsidized employment. There are many instances when SCSEP participants are hired by the organizations where they are training. If that’s not possible, Experience Works offers job-search support to assist them in securing unsubsidized employment.
Walk-ins are welcome or to schedule an appointment contact Experience Works at (888) 278-9109.
The SCSEP is funded through the U.S. Department of Labor and administered by Experience Works in nine states including 20 Wyoming counties.
For more information visit experienceworks.org.
