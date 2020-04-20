Now that a plan to deal with a surge of COVID-19 patients is well in place, Cody Regional Health staff are looking ahead.
With no new confirmed cases in Park County and a sharp reduction in the amount of patients going to the viral screening unit, hospital staff and board members talked about looking at ways to open up more services in the future at a Friday update with West Park Hospital District Board members.
“At some point we’ll be able to get back to a new normal,” CEO Doug McMillan said. “The biggest hit is elective procedures. We’re now seeing a focus by May 1 for states to open up, and with that hospitals to do elective procedures.
“I foresee within the next 2-3 weeks that we will open up. Once we do more elective procedures, other volumes will increase as well. But we need to be careful, as the virus is not eradicated nor will be soon.”
McMillan said staff would be evaluating those possibilities going forward. Already, the screening unit set up to test potential COVID-19 patients has been scaled back to just afternoon hours, seven days a week, due to a lower volume of patients entering.
Also, the walk-in clinic is closed through May 1 due to low numbers and to focus on respiratory issues. Patients may still contact their primary care providers as well as call the screening line at (307) 578-2000 about health concerns.
Providers from the walk-in clinic will be staffed in the Emergency Department to continue to care for patients’ needs.
The hospital also now has a limited ability to perform a new rapid COVID-19 test which cuts the time down to just minutes as opposed to two days.
Keith Ungrund, chief clinical officer, said they would be selective as to who was given those tests.
Statewide cases
Most confirmed cases in the state have recovered as of Sunday afternoon.
At its daily afternoon update, the Wyoming Department of Health reported 237 cases have recovered. There have been 317 cases in the state and another 112 probable cases.
Full recovery is defined as occurring when a patient shows no symptoms of coronavirus for three days and has taken no medication for fever reduction.
As of Monday afternoon, Laramie County had 73 cases; Teton County had 62; Fremont County had 51; Natrona County had 38; Campbell County had 13; Sheridan had 12; Johnson had 11; Sweetwater had 10; Converse had nine; Uinta and Albany had six; Lincoln and Washakie had five; Carbon and Crook had four, and Goshen had three. Big Horn, Hot Springs, Niobrara, Park and Sublette counties had one case each.
Public health order
Park County’s Public Health Order expired at the end of Friday and Dr. Aaron Billin, public health officer for Park County, said on Facebook late Thursday it will not be renewed.
With that announcement, certain day cares in Park County may be able to re-open.
Under the county’s order originally initiated on March 19, only day cares that serviced children of essential health care personnel were allowed to remain open. With Park County pulling its order, this is the first instance since the order was put in place of residents gaining services and rights.
Now, with the implementation of the state order, the list of essential workers who can utilize day care has been greatly expanded to:
• Child care and education staff
• Health care personnel
• Criminal justice employees
• Firefighters and National Guard staff
• State employees deemed to be essential
• Active military staff
• Pharmacy staff
• Foster families with children in eighth grade or lower
• Law enforcement call center staff
• Utility workers
• Public works and sanitation crews
• Grocery and food supply workers
• Medical equipment staff
• Fuel distribution staff
These facilities still must keep 10 or less individuals inside, employees included.
The only other difference between the state and county order at this juncture is that golf courses will be able to run as normal with their clubhouses open. In their clubhouse, they must still abide by the 10 or fewer persons gathering order.
A “new normal”
Gov. Mark Gordon cautioned Wyoming residents Wednesday at a press briefing to expect a “new normal” once the current severe restrictions and recommendations in place for COVID-19 begin to be lifted.
At the same time, he said orders wouldn’t be lifted without looking at data and making sure efforts to flatten the curve of the virus have been successful in avoiding a surge that could overwhelm hospitals.
Gordon did say the state response is entering a new, stabilization phase, as officials look at how to possibly modify, or ease some restrictions if data improves. But even when those eased restrictions happen, he said it will be a year to a year and a half for the state to see a recovery of its economy.
“Our economy is going to be different from this day forward for a awhile,” he said.
Survey: Support high for state, local government handling of coronavirus
Support for the way both Gordon and local governments are handling the COVID-19 pandemic is high, according to a survey by the University of Wyoming.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew Sunday afternoon to 313.
The survey of 494 Wyoming residents, conducted Monday, is the second on coronavirus-related issues to be conducted by the Survey and Analysis Center.
Of those polled, 76.1% approved of the way Gordon is handling the pandemic, while 20.8% disapprove, for a net approval rating of 55.3 points. The net approval rating is a decline of 12.6 points from the previous survey conducted two weeks ago.
At the local level, 77.4% of those questioned approve of the way their local government and health officials are handling the COVID-19 outbreak, while 18.6% disapprove – a net approval rating of 58.8 points, which is a decline of 2.7 percentage points from two weeks ago.
Both marks are far better than those given Congress for its handling of the situation, according to the survey, which had a margin of error of 4.4%.
Most of those questioned, 49.5%, disapprove of the way Congress is dealing with the issue, while 41.9% approve, for an overall approval rating change of -7.6 points.
On other issues, 39.5% of those questioned say they or members of their immediate family have lost their jobs or been laid off because of the coronavirus and 61.1% say they or someone in their family has seen their work hours or pay cut.
(Wyoming News Exchange newspapers contributed to this report)
