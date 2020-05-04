Cody Regional Health is beginning to gradually offer more services after having severely restricted them the last six weeks to prepare for a potential COVID-19 outbreak in the region.
Beginning May 6 phase II for reopening of surgical services elective cases will be initiated, chief ambulatory officer Andrea McKay reported at Wednesday’s West Park Hospital Board meeting.
“This allows for potential surgical cases that may need to stay overnight,” she said. “Additional services in imaging, rehab services, cath lab, cardiopulmonary, medical practices and laboratory are being phased back into operations.”
The hospital is also able to do more rapid COVID-19 testing using a new machine that provides results in less than an hour, as opposed to 2-3 days.
As part of the process, staff sends a second sample to the state as a confirmatory test and all results are correlated with the State Laboratory, chief clinical officer Keith Ungrund said.
“That is a moving target,” he said. “I can say we have received around 22 tests per week for the last two weeks. The availability can change pretty rapidly depending the number of patients tested in a day.”
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state public health officer, said at a Wednesday press conference the state received 15 Abbot ID Now machines that enable the rapid tests.
Cody Regional received one of 14 sent around the state to hospitals, while the 15th is at the state lab.
It performs a rapid test to see whether the virus is in nose.
“We’re receiving limited supplies of tests,” Harrist said. “Those are distributed evenly.”
The board also approved receiving a Halomist H2O2 Fogger machine that can sanitize personal protective equipment, which will be a benefit now and after COVID-19.
