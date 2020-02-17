Both drivers in a two-vehicle collision just before 6 p.m. Friday night on the Powell Highway were initially hospitalized but have since been released.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Danny Hite said the driver of a Chevy pickup was heading southbound on US 14A toward Cody near milepost 4.
“(The vehicle) lost control on some ice and slid into the northbound lane,” Hite said. “A vehicle traveling the opposite direction collided into the side of the truck in a ‘t-bone’ manner.”
Both vehicles came to rest off the highway. The driver of the pickup was treated and released from the hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was kept at the hospital overnight.
Charges are pending further investigation, and names have not been released.
