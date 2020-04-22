Cody Regional Health has completed 234 COVID-19 samples as of Monday and continues to test patients, hospital spokesperson Carrie Steckler said Tuesday.
“Our team in the Viral Screening Unit has done a wonderful job helping to complete the majority of these tests,” she said.
Since an April 2 state health advisory, that testing has changed slightly as the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory is only accepting samples from pregnant women, a patient or staff in communal settings (such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities or shelters), hospitalized patients (including patients being discharged to long-term care facilities), health care workers and first responders who provide direct patient care, people over 65 or with underlying health conditions that put them at risk for severe illness, or people who have close contact with people who are over 65 or have underlying health conditions.
Tests results from Wyoming Department of Health are typically released in 2-4 days.
CRH will continue to work within the testing requirements set by Wyoming Department of Health for the free state testing.
“If patients do not meet the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory requirements for the COVID-19 test, they have the option, at their own expense, to request the COVID-19 test which will be sent to an outside reference lab,” said chief financial officer Tim Howard.
These tests are unlimited and are completed through an outside commercial lab. Although the commercial lab testing ability is unlimited, the company does follow a ranking system much like the State of Wyoming guideline. This requires tests to be run according to priority levels. The current turnaround time for testing results is between 2-4 days.
CRH does have the limited ability to run a rapid test result in-house after being chosen as one of 15 laboratories in the state that have been authorized to conduct rapid tests. These tests will be reserved for priority category patients.
Each patient scenario is unique and depending on the varied circumstances, fees of up to $1,000 could be charged to a patient prior to being hospitalized, if symptoms indicate that need. All patients will be asked to sign a commercial advanced beneficiary notice and will be responsible for the balance after insurance has been billed. Regardless of where a COVID-19 test is collected, there is a $25 collection fee charged.
To view the CDC updated priorities for testing patients with suspected COVID-19 infection, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/hcp/clinical-criteria.html.
CRH again advises everyone to practice the following ways to minimize the spread of COVID-19:
• If you are experiencing any symptoms, isolate at home and contact the COVID-19 Call Center at (307) 578-2000 or connect with your health care provider.
• Practice appropriate self-distancing, staying home when possible and maintaining a six-foot separation from others.
• Cover your cough and sneeze, at all times.
• Practice appropriate hand-washing for 20 seconds or more, at all times.
All of these actions are for the health and safety of patients, visitors and staff and a precautionary step.
For more information about COVID-19, call (307) 527-1870 or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
