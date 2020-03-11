As discussion of the novel coronavirus seems to be invading nearly every space of people’s lives, Park County’s major health entities are developing plans for responding to the new flu disease.
On Monday Cody Regional Health announced its response plan.
The hospital will screen for the disease over the phone at (307) 578-2000 for those that believe they have the disease. If it is deemed necessary, those potentially infected will be instructed to enter West Park Hospital through the emergency room, where they will immediately be given a face mask.
These people will then be admitted to a negative airflow room and a team of hospital personnel wearing personal protective equipment will finish the assessment. Park County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health will be notified of these cases.
If there is a suspected COVID-19 – Coronavirus Disease 2019 – case involving people not sick enough to be hospitalized, people will be sent home to self-isolate. Any family living with the patient will also be asked to self-isolate as well.
“Cody Regional Health has supplies to obtain test samples to send to the Wyoming State Laboratory, but they do not have the capabilities or testing kits to test for COVID-19,” said Phillip Franklin, Emergency Medical Services director at Cody Regional.
Franklin said the physicians will work with the state epidemiologist and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist to determine if criteria is met for state testing. Samples will be collected from suspected cases and sent to the state lab for COVID-19 testing.
Kim Deti, public information officer for the Wyoming Department of Health, said it is common practice in Wyoming for hospitals to send samples to the state lab, but there are private commercial labs capable of doing testing in-house now too.
“We have a plan in place and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” said Kyle Pacquin, infection preventionist at Cody Regional. “COVID-19 is all you hear about in the news, but it is important to remember that it is still flu season and the same preventative measures you take for the flu will help protect you.”
WDH recommends avoiding contact with sick people, staying home when sick, covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and washing hands often and carefully.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends not wearing a facemask if currently healthy. These devices should only be used by people who already show symptoms. A national shortage has caused concern for the safety of health workers and those already infected.
Peg Monteith, interim superintendent for Cody Public Schools, said the district is working in collaboration with Park County Public Health, Cody Regional, WDH, Wyoming Department of Education and implementing recent updates and resources from the CDC. A recent staff trip to Seattle was cancelled and the district is continuing to monitor out of state travel for students and staff, especially taken on planes. An advisory notice about the disease was sent out to students and parents on March 4 discussing the district’s plan.
Travel to South Korea, China, Iran and Italy and on cruise ships is not recommended for nonessential travel by the CDC, and entry to the U.S. from China and Iran is restricted.
“We are also recommending that Wyoming’s long-term care facilities such as nursing homes take steps such as screening of visitors and employees, and reviewing their illness prevention plans,” Harrist said.
There are no known cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming at this time. Because of such, Harrist said the risk of infection locally is still low, but on Monday she said it’s likely the disease will come to the Cowboy State at some point.
“In Wyoming, travelers to certain locations with high numbers of reported cases and close contacts of ill people are at the highest risk,” she said.
Local reaction
A recent trip to the Cody Walmart, Albertsons and Walgreens stores revealed gaping holes in the shelves brought on by strong demand for products like cleaning alcohol and disinfectant wipes, facemasks, sanitizer and toilet paper.
“Everything like that has been flying off the shelves,” said Walgreens shift lead Shanan Nielsen.
Nielsen said it is a phenomenon that started up several weeks ago, but her store is still receiving a steady supply of all goods from the Walgreens warehouse.
Bill Crampton, public health nurse for Park County, said in an email his department has received many calls about COVID-19, mostly regarding a false rumor that the virus had reached Wyoming.
“What I envision happening is the old telephone game we all played in school. You start by telling one person at the beginning of the line some string of information to pass on to the kid next to you and so on to the end of the line,” Crampton said. “By the end of the line the information is so distorted, it resembles nothing like what started out.”
Public Health and Cody Regional Health held a meeting last Friday where they discussed the importance of being on the same page about disseminating information.
COVID-19 is also impacting how Legislators consider the state budget.
The Wyoming Legislature sent a budget to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk to sign late Monday night. Sen. Hank Coe (R-Cody), although voting in support of the budget, found many aspects of the legislation he didn’t like due to what he sees as an overdependence on mineral revenues. His concerns were amplified by the recent growth of the coronavirus, which has already taken a hit to Wyoming’s biggest industries.
Stock market, oil and natural gas prices have all fallen significantly over the last few weeks. In a state like Wyoming that is heavily dependent on fossil fuel revenue, this is cause for real concern. After oil and gas, the second highest revenue generating industry in Wyoming is tourism, which may also take a hit from COVID-19.
“Tourism is looking bleak for the summer,” Coe said.
But Corey Field, city manager for the local Hertz Car Rental, based out of Yellowstone Regional Airport, reports its upcoming summer bookings are higher than last year at this time. Field suspects the international outbreak of the disease could lead to more domestic travel among Americans.
Claudia Wade, executive director of the Park County Travel County, said she hasn’t received any outside directives or seen any large meetings or conventions cancelled yet, but did mention a small group of Chinese tourists that come to Cody have cancelled their trip.
Differences & similarities
Much about the way the novel coronavirus spreads is still unknown.
The virus primarily spreads when someone coughs or sneezes, leaving contaminated water droplets on another person, possibly on surfaces and travelling through the air. COVID-19 has a median incubation period of 5.1 days, three days longer than what it takes for signs of the common flu to appear, according to a study by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The average person spreads the disease to 2-2.5 other people, versus 1.3 people for the seasonal flu.
Since Dec. 1, there have been more than 118,000 cases of the virus and more than 4,000 deaths, but 64,391 people worldwide have recovered from the illness. There have been 804 cases in the U.S. and 28 deaths as of Tuesday.
To put those numbers in perspective, about 34,000 Americans died during the 2018-2019 flu season with 35.5 million U.S. cases. That is a fatality rate just shy of 0.1%.
Coronavirus fatality rates range from 2.3%-3.4% for all ages, with a 14.8% death rate for those 80 years and older, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Crampton said it’s important to not read too much into those early estimates, citing the 2009 H1N1 Pandemic (swine flu). That virus was originally believed to have a 4% mortality rate, which eventually dropped below .1%.
Unlike the flu, there is no known vaccine for COVID-19.
On Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to seven companies for selling fraudulent COVID-19 products.
“The FDA considers the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a threat to the public health. We have an aggressive surveillance program that routinely monitors online sources for health fraud products, especially during a significant public health issue such as this one,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.
The FDA expressed particular concern that people will purchase these gimmick products, causing them to delay seeking real medical attention from trained professionals.
Receiving accurate information is crucial. Monday there will be a coronavirus roundtable discussion from noon -1 p.m. in the Cody Club Room.
For further information about COVID-19, call (307) 527-1870 or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report)
