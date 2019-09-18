Wyoming Game and Fish is conducting a hunter workshop Monday to provide information about Chronic Wasting Disease sampling for this fall’s hunting season.
The event focuses on efforts to collect samples from mule deer bucks in specific areas of the Big Horn Basin and will demonstrate proper technique to submit lymph node samples.
The 6 p.m. session at Cody’s regional office is the first of three in the area.
There will be another workshop Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Northwest College’s science and math building, room 247. A third session will be conducted at the Lovell Fire Hall at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The department is requesting hunters provide samples from bucks taken in hunt areas 105, 106, 109, 121, 122 and 123.
Samples taken from other areas are also welcome.
