While the time period around the summer-fall transition makes it tough to make an accurate forecast too far in advance, the National Weather Service in Riverton is sure of one thing.
“You’re not going to see 90 degrees anymore,” said meteorologist Ralph Estelle.
At this point the forecast for the weekend and early next week reflects the arrival of a cold front.
Saturday and Sunday the highs are expected to stay in the 40s, while Monday-Tuesday the temperature is expected to not exceed the 30s. Saturday-Monday is expected to be wet.
“It’s going to be wet and probably cold,” Estelle said. “If you’ve got any gardens, harvest them quick.”
He said snow will definitely fall in the mountains and could possibly fall in town as well.
