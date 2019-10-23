CHEYENNE – Two of the biggest U.S. coal mines have been sold, raising the possibility that hundreds of miners in Wyoming could return to work almost four months after the owner of the mines filed for bankruptcy protection.
Tennessee-based Contura Energy announced Monday that Blackjewel closed Friday on the sale of the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines to a subsidiary of Alabama-based FM Coal.
Contura, which owned the mines before selling them to Blackjewel in 2017, participated in the deal as the mines’ permit holder.
“In our view, this transaction represents a best-case-scenario outcome to a lengthy and uncertain process, putting the mines in the hands of an operator with a long-term interest in the Powder River Basin, and getting hard-working coal miners back on the job,” Contura CEO David Stetson said in a release.
Under the sale, Contura will pay about $90 million to FM Coal subsidiary Eagle Specialty Materials, which will assume about $238 million in reclamation liabilities in Wyoming and at dozens of sites in Appalachia.
Contura also paid $13.5 million to settle a tax bill in Wyoming.
West Virginia-based Blackjewel furloughed over 500 employees in Wyoming when it filed for bankruptcy July 1.
Blackjewel interim CEO David Beckman said the sale in Wyoming will result in the mines returning to full production and Blackjewel paying outstanding wages due its employees as of July 1.
It was the largest and last major asset sale of Blackjewel’s bankruptcy process, according to the company.
