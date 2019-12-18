Many Cody natural gas customers can expect slightly higher energy bills soon since Black Hills Energy received approval last week for a rate increase.
Compared to other areas of the state, residential customers in northwest Wyoming will be affected by a small amount, with the typical residential customers estimated to spend $1.03 more per month on what would currently be an average bill of $59.91.
That amounts to a 1.72 percent increase and is lower than the company intitially asked for.
Business owners will see higher increases. A small general service operator paying $86.84 will pay $ 97.09 once the new rates take effect, an increase of 11.81 percent, while a large general service operator on average will see an increase of 6.22 percent.
The company received approval from the Wyoming Public Service Commission of a settlement agreement allowing BHE to consolidate its base rates and tariffs along with a general rate increase.
It’s the final step in Black Hills’ utility jurisdiction consolidation process for Wyoming.
Previously, Black Hills Energy received approval from the WPSC and legally consolidated its four natural gas utilities in the state. This settlement agreement allows BHE to establish statewide customer rates and consolidate general tariffs, gas cost adjustments, and certain riders and adjustment clauses.
“Black Hills Energy has made significant and necessary investments in its natural gas system in Wyoming,” said Jim Seward, vice president of Wyoming operations. “Some of our major projects include the Natural Bridge pipeline in the Casper area, the Snowy Range Loop in Laramie and the Orin Lateral extension in Douglas. These investments, as well as others across our service footprint in Wyoming, enable us to provide additional natural gas service and capacity necessary for continued reliability, economic development and growth in the state.”
Overall, Black Hills Energy said it has invested roughly $150 million since 2018 in safety, reliability and system integrity for its nearly 6,000 miles of Wyoming transmission and distribution pipeline to serve its 129,500 customers.
The new rates will go into effect March 1 as a way for Black Hills Energy’s to recover its investment in utility infrastructure and increased operating expenses.
For detailed information regarding the new rates visit blackhillsenergy.com/ReliableWY.
