A Clark bottled water company has moved one step closer to being given permission to conduct business, but not without incurring more zoning roadblocks from the county.
AmSum Enterprises, which will run under the commercial name American Summits, was given unanimous approval Tuesday for a special use permit by the Park County Commissioners. But commissioners issued stipulations on applicant Scott Northrup that he must get the site’s septic system inspected before it opens for business.
“The county requires any use to have adequate septic systems and have it be proven,” said planning and zoning staff member Kim Dillivan. “Our suggestion was he either somehow proved to us that there is a septic system or we can estimate the size or put in a new septic system. To our knowledge neither of those things have occurred.”
The issue of the septic system was controversial among the commissioners because the county has demonstrated no clear-cut grounds to criticize the system beyond reason of suspicion.
“Staff observed what is reported to be the top of the septic tank; however, staff were unable to find clear evidence of a drain field,” P&Z staff wrote in the application document.
Northrup said he would be buying the business and 160-acre parcel from Phillipe Lajaunie upon approval of the SUP. He said Lajaunie would make him pay for any damages and remediation stemming from excavating that would prove the septic system is working.
“I didn’t see any use of me spending money damaging a perfect, good septic system,” Northrup said. “If the septic fails we will replace it immediately.”
After studying aerial photos of the site, staff also expressed concern of a possible moisture spot near the existing septic tank, as determined by coloration in the photos. The report also mentioned recent flooding inside the facility due to an appliance leak.
In May the commissioners approved a major industrial use variance for Northrup to operate his business on County Road 8VC, which is a rurally zoned area. A variance opens the door for a SUP, which is essentially the last step in the permitting process for AmSum.
Northrup and James Klessens, president of Forward Cody, came before the county’s planning and zoning department on two different occasions – both meetings going for hours – to discuss stipulations the county would place on the SUP.
Members from the Clark community spoke at those meetings and to the commissioners Tuesday regarding their thoughts about the business.
“That place is a dump,” Bob Savala said. “It’s a big mess up there … but other then that these guys are on the up and up.”
The issue of the septic system was a primary concern at these meetings.
The P&Z board recommended approving the SUP with four stipulations.
1) Prove and document the septic system is functional, or obtain Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality backing, or install a new septic system.
2) Facility is limited to 10 employees total.
3) Facility can only operate one 10-hour shift daily.
4) Noxious weed control plan must be approved before SUP approval.
“None of that’s fair for growth,” Northrup said. “To limit the number of employees I can have, to limit me to a 10-hour shift to make money. I don’t know whose staff recommended that but no business owner is going to get involved into a business with being limited to that.”
County planning and zoning director Joy Hill said the county enforces stipulations like this in order to properly manage septic demands.
“I have reason to believe that there is no leach field at all,” Hill said, “that there is pipe coming out of the tank and is going into the reservoir that’s downstream from that particular location. I have reason to believe that the system was recently over-tested and over-taxed by a flood that occurred in the facility that was left unknown about for an undetermined amount of time.”
The commissioners voted to apply stipulations No. 1 and No. 4 prior to business operation.
“I would hope that we could be fairly flexible as far as what proof is (needed) to get this facility up and running,” commissioner Lee Livingston said.
American Summits will produce up to 14,400 bottles, or one truck load of water a day under ideal production. The water will be sold in small and large glass bottles and distributed throughout Wyoming and the entire U.S. Northrup said the company will store bottles in Cody before being shipped out via train. He will employ 3-4 people in Clark who will have the option to live at the residence, and will operate a bigger site in Cody.
“My goal is for all your kids, grandkids, so they can have a place to work so they can stay in Cody after they graduate from college,” Northrup said. “If they just make it through high school I’m about to be providing a ton of jobs that are high paying jobs.
“If we’re able to grow this in the next three years and sell it to a Coca Cola or somebody big that comes in and creates 150 jobs for your youth and older people it’s great and that’s all we want to do.”
Lajaunie started the Clark business around 2007 with Daren and Steve Singer, whose family had owned the spring and ranch previously. After the business foreclosed, Lajaunie successfully sued the Singers $556,572.75 for misappropriating funds while managing the bottled water company and failing to perform full disclosure to its investors. The Singers also had to pay $119,629.96 to the associated Beartooth Mountain Spring LLC.
After, Lajaunie purchased the property and bottling equipment he operated the facility under the American Summits name. The business ran in fits and starts from 2011 to the summer of 2018.
