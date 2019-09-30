Each year the City of Cody turns off its raw water irrigation system the first Monday in October.
This fall that date is Oct. 7.
To avoid broken lines, people are asked to open their raw water valve a few days afterward to allow the lines to drain.
Raw water is untreated and unfiltered water. Used for outside irrigation, it is nonpotable. Not all Cody water customers have the raw water option.
For more information call City Hall at (307) 527-7511 or contact water superintendent James Keenan at (307) 587-2958 or jkeenan@cityofcody.com.
