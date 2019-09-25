The City of Cody is seeking volunteers for various boards, committees and commissions for terms starting Jan. 1, 2020.
In general, applicants should live in Cody, have an interest in benefitting its residents and be able to commit time and energy to any boards to which they may be appointed. Ultimately, volunteers are tasked with making fair, consistent and informed recommendations and decisions for Cody’s governing board made up of Mayor Matt Hall and six council members.
Depending on the position, terms are for 1-3 years with possible reappointment.
If interested, complete an “Application for Service on Board or Commission” and submit by Oct. 18. Applications are available by calling City Hall at (307) 527-7511, emailing cindyb@cityofcody.com, downloading the file at cityofcody-wy.gov or stopping by City Hall, 1338 Rumsey.
Applicants are asked to provide employment and education information and to list previous elected or appointed public experience, current involvement with service activities and any special experience or education serving on similar boards or commissions. People may apply for more than one position.
Volunteers are sought for:
• Planning, Zoning and Adjustment Board – two positions, three-year terms.
The P&Z is made up of seven voting members and one nonvoting council liaison. The board meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in Council Chambers.
Board members make recommendations to the city council on issues such as variances, zone changes, special exemptions, signs and subdivision developments.
For more information, call Todd Stowell, city planner, (307) 527-7511.
• Contractors Board – one licensed contractor at large; one licensed electrician; one licensed plumber; and one licensed heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor. All are for three-year terms.
The Contractors Board, made up of nine voting members, meets the fourth Thursday of each month at noon.
The board reviews and approves contractors for licensure, serves as an appeals board for the licensed contractors and recommends policy and procedures as they relate to building and code compliance.
For more information call Sean Collier, building official, (307) 527-7511.
• Tree Board – five positions, one- or two-year term.
Up to nine members who live or conduct business in Cody make up the Cody Tree Board that meets as needed to study, investigate, counsel and develop written standards, rules and regulations for the care, preservation, pruning, planting, replanting, removal or disposition of trees and shrubs in public ways, streets and alleys.
Such standards are presented to the city council and, upon acceptance and approval, constitute the official city tree rules and regulations.
When requested, board members consider, investigate, make finding, report and make recommendations on any special matter or question within the scope of tree board responsibilities. In addition, members coordinate national and local events and projects, including Cody’s Arbor Day event.
For more information, call parks supervisor Eric Asay, (307) 527-5275.
• Yellowstone Regional Airport Board – one three-year term.
The airport board is comprised of four members appointed by the City of Cody and three members appointed by the Park County Commission. One council member serves as a liaison on the board, but does not vote.
Yellowstone Regional Airport receives 60 percent of its operational funding from the city and 40 percent from Park County.
The board, which meets the second Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m., directly oversees the airport manager and all budget aspects of the airport, and in general plans for the future by providing a means to operate and safely maintain an aviation facility adequate for the needs of the public.
To learn more, contact Bob Hooper, YRA manager, (307) 587-5096.
