The issue of regulating short-term rentals is a national phenomena Park County is now broaching.
In Park County there are 112 advertised short-term rentals outside of city limits and likely dozens more that operate in a more casual fashion.
The county commissioners, planning and zoning commission members and county staff will take a stab at the issue over the next two weeks with a series of meetings addressing the county’s short-term rental regulations.
The aim of the meetings is to gauge public desire as to how the county should move forward on the issue and to provide the public an array of options for how it would do that.
“We’ve got these short-term rental businesses popping up so what do you think?” said county planning and zoning director Joy Hill. “Do people have concerns about them? Do they want to see them regulated and if they do, to what degree?”
The extent of these regulations could range from a simple permitting process to full inspections.
In addition, the county has already created a draft document that provides possible changes to the regulation verbiage. Among the possible changes could be a much stricter definition to the phrases “accessory housing unit,” “short-term rentals,” “guesthouse designations” and an altogether elimination of “bed and breakfast” and “dwelling.”
Hill said due to the growth of short-term rentals in the past decade her department has received a trove of complaints from residents on the issue.
Currently, the county defines short-term rentals as “the offering or reservation of a residence, lodging room(s), either by a rental contract or other arrangement, for less than six months on a continual basis.”
County staff will provide pros and cons of short-term rentals at the meetings.
A rental with an inadequately sized septic system is a common concern expressed, with some single-family residences accused of hosting large groups of people.
“We have pictures of people having 20-30 people in their homes, regular family homes,” Hill said. “Potentially, their septic systems are not designed to handle that volume.”
Whether all short-term rental businesses are paying into the county-wide lodging tax also appears to draw some ambiguity, as the county doesn’t have access to directly patrol this issue and does not yet have an exact number on how many are actually contributing.
But it’s safe to say that a majority are paying in as Airbnb has the tax built in for its network of rentals and Vrbo added the charge as of July 1. Only independent servicers still draw a question mark at this time. Park County can provide the Wyoming Department of Revenue a list of all short-term rental providers it is aware of, but that department cannot provide in return a list of businesses who are assessing a lodging tax.
Short-term rentals that pay the tax do directly contribute to county revenue and draw in tourism dollars for the region as a whole. Many advertise the rentals as for travellers who do not enjoy spending time in hotels or motels but still want a roof over their heads at night, a short-term rental unit can provide many of the cozy confines of home.
Park County held its first round of discussions last Thursday in Powell with about 35 people attending, and will start round two Tuesday night in the South Fork, with Park County Commissioner Dossie Overfield moderating.
Overfield said the Powell meeting was attended by people from every reach of the county, representing both camps of the issue, pro- and anti-regulation.
“There were people advocating for no regulation and other people who maybe had some safety concerns, or want notification for neighbors,” Overfield said.
In 2018, Cody City Council created commercial and residential short-term regulations and on Aug. 19, the Powell City Council voted to indefinitely table making any change to the city’s ordinance on short-term rentals.
