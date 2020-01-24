The Cody School District has its interim superintendent.
On Friday the school board accept the recommendation of chair Brandi Nelson to appoint Peg Monteith to lead the district, starting Monday, until a new superintendent is hired.
Assistant superintendent Tim Foley will remain in his role and Nelson said the district would work to hire a new director of support services to replace Monteith.
Nelson, on behalf of the trustees, sent a letter to staff detailing the changes.
“With Mr. Foley’s wishes to remain in his role as assistant superintendent, we think the two will make a great team moving the District forward during this transition,” she said in part. “It is anticipated that a new Superintendent will be hired on or before June 30, 2021.
That’s the date former superintendent Ray Schulte’s contract ended prior to his termination Tuesday.
“Mrs. Monteith and Mr. Foley have the full faith and support of the Park County School District 6 Board of Trustees in this new endeavor,” Nelson said. “We hope you all will support them in every way as well."
Monteith, wife of former superintendent Brian Monteith, grew up on a ranch near Chugwater and after college entered the field of special education, where she has worked 42 years and is in her seventh year in Cody.
