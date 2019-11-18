Cody people want Northwest College to focus more on training students to be electricians, plumbers, welders and other tradespeople.
They also wouldn’t mind a name change, something more unique, like Yellowstone Community College.
Representatives from Northwest College gathered Wednesday night at the Cody Library Grizzly Room to hear from local people about what they think the school should focus on for the next five years.
“It’s an opportunity to help set the school’s vision for the next five years,” said Greg Thomas, dean of student learning.
It was one of seven meeting the college is holding to gather input as it works on a strategic plan president Stefanie Hicswa hopes is ready to go into effect by the next school year.
She wasn’t surprised that just about everybody who attended the meeting had at least one suggestion regarding academic programs.
“James Klessens (president of Forward Cody) is really pushing the trades that businesses here need,” she said.
Keeping students in the area after graduation was a theme that ran alongside the focus on trades, especially ones needed in the Big Horn Basin.
There were suggestions for a variety of training programs for in-demand careers, including a host of health care jobs like physical therapy and ultrasound tech, as well as food service and hospitality management.
Hicswa, who stepped out for the session to allow a free flow of ideas, said input from all seven sessions – most are in Powell with one in Meeteetse – would be coded and prepared for the board to go through as part of the strategic visioning for 2020 through 2025.
Through strategic visioning, the college leadership aims to prioritize and set ambitious but attainable goals that will maintain or exceed current institutional performance and meet or exceed state and national benchmarks.
This is the final year of the current strategic plan.
Board members will also hear from Cody people that the school should consider a name change as part of a rebrand.
Aside from academic programs, people put more sticky notes filled with ideas on the rebrand/refocus category than any other, and most of the input revolved around a new name.
It turns out 33 colleges in 21 states have Northwest as part of the name.
Hicswa said she asked the moderator to include the category as she’s heard a number of people discussing the idea.
Those suggestions, like all the others gathered in Cody and Powell, will help board members make decisions for the future of the only college in the Big Horn Basin.
To give input on the process, take the online survey at nwc.edu/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.