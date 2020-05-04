Candidate filing for the Park County primary election begins next week, meaning people interested in running for a City of Cody council or mayor seat may file for office starting May 14.
The filing period ends May 29.
Cody is governed by a mayor, who is elected by the community at-large, and council members, two elected to serve each of three wards. All are nonpartisan, and run for four-year terms.
Matt Hall has announced his intention to file for re-election.
Council seats held by Landon Greer, Jerry Fritz and Glenn Nielson are also on the Aug. 18 primary ballot. The top two candidates in each race advance to the general election.
Fritz said he intends to run for a fourth-consecutive term. He was first elected to represent Ward 2 on the city council in 2008.
After two terms, Greer, a Ward 1 rep, says he will not file for re-election.
Nielson, Ward 3, is undecided about seeking a second term.
To file as a nominee, call City Hall, (307) 527-7511, for a Municipal Offices Application.
To download a form, go to the Park County or Wyoming Secretary of State website election page.
