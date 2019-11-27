The Enterprise reached out to each of the Cody schools and asked, “What are you thankful for?”
Eastside School
“I am thankful for fishing.” Baylor Bullock, kindergarten
“I am thankful for my sister, mom, dad and my home.” Melissa Mills, kindergarten
“I am thankful for my family and house.” Gordon Ficker, kindergarten
“I am thankful for my friends, hamster and Friday.” Landon Blankenship, kindergarten
“I am thankful for cats, food friends and family.” Lyra Dunks, kindergarten
“I am thankful for my teacher, family, pets and friends.” Scarlett Edwards, kindergarten
“I am thankful for my recess, home and family.” Liam Flowers, kindergarten
“I am thankful for my family.” Aspen, kindergarten
“I am thankful for my brother.” Logan, kindergarten
“I am thankful for school.” Isabel, kindergarten
“I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my teacher and myself.” Tucker Mills, kindergarten
“I am thankful for Mr. Gallagher, you are the best principal ever!” Owen, 1st grade
“I am thankful for Mr. Gallagher, you are nice and kind and you smile at us and you teach us and you love us. We love you.” Mati Stevens, 1st grade
“I am thankful for Mrs. Reed, she is the best.” Trinity, 1st grade
I’m thankful for the Army.” Madison Bittner, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for my pets.” Myles Bruce, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for the USA.” Haven Canapp, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for the Air Force. Liam Conners, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for friendsgiving.” Paisley DeFord, 1st grade
“Talon our Battle Buddy. I hope he grows strong and big.” Austin Dunnam, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for the earth.” Korbin Fenton, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for all my friends.” Adelaide Hansen, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for the swimming pool.” Eliza Hastings, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for my friends.” Creegan Horvath, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for the veterans.” Zoey House Brown, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for our whole entire earth.” Gabriel Johnson, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for my family.” Kolton Myers, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for God.” Marlow Nguyen, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for my brother.” Karla Ramirez, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for mom and dad.” Domonic Tilghman, 1st grade
“I’m thankful for the armed forces.” Ayden Wright, 1st grade
“This year I am thankful for tons of things. The first person I am thankful for is my dad, he keeps me safe. He reads to me every night. He played Legos with me and helped me learn how to build amazing things. I am also thankful for my papa! Each christmas he sends me toys each year!!! He helped me make camp cooper! The last person I am thankful for my uncle Ryjoe. He serves in the army to keep us safe.” William Taylor, 3rd grade
“There are a lot of places I am thankful for. These are the places I am thankful for. I am thankful for my house. I am thankful for my house because it’s safe and it is small and comfy. It is also easy to get around. Another place I am thankful for is California. I am thankful for California because my uncle lives there. California is also warm and great for vacations. I am thankful for school. I am thankful for school because it teaches me new things and helps me get smarter. I also make friends at school.” Eli Hebbler, 3rd grade
“There are many places that I’m thankful for, here are three. The first place I’m thankful for is my home. It keeps us safe and warm and is a place I will always be when I want to relax and do anything we can do. And when we go places and we come home it’ll always be there for us. It also keeps all our stuff in it. The second place I’m thankful for is my school. School is very fun and filled with knowledge. Mrs. Blaksley is always there when we go to school. She always fills our little heads with big knowledge. The third place I’m thankful for is Cody, Wyo. I’m thankful for it because it is a big countryside and because of its nature. It’s a very good place to be if you love nature and countryside. I have been living in Cody for a long time and it has been a very good place to be.” Avery Mills, 3rd grade
“This year I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for people, places and things. One thing I am thankful for is my teacher Mrs. Blakesley. She educates us and helps us when times are hard. Another person I am thankful for is my friend Troy. He is such a good friend and always brings a smile to my face when I am sad. I am also thankful for my mom. She has taken care of me and always loves me.” Parker DeFord, 3rd grade
Livingston School
“I am thankful for my family and friends.” Iggy Russell, 5th grade
“I am thankful for my friends, family and my great life.” Jayden Olson, 5th grade
“I am thankful for my family, friends and town.” Mali , 5th grade
“I am thankful for being alive.” Austen English, 5th grade
“I am thankful for my pet goats. They are so cute!” Andrea Lee, 5th grade
“I am thankful for my school, family, dog and my grandma’s dog.” Caleb Tucker, 5th grade
Sunset School
“I’m thankful for my family.” Aleena, 3rd grade
I’m thankful for my friends and family.” Kori, 3rd grade
“I’m thankful for school.” Carson, 3rd grade
“I’m thankful for my friends.” Isaiah, 3rd grade
“I’m thankful for my house.” Colby, 3rd grade
“I’m thankful for school.” Hayden, 3rd grade
“I’m thankful for my parents.” Zavanna
“I’m thankful for my family.” Amethyst, 3rd grade
“I’m thankful for my parents. Rilee, 3rd grade
“I’m thankful for video games and my sister.” Cooper Kirk, 3rd grade
“I’m thankful for my house and friends. Tommy, 3rd grade
I’m thankful for my home and my family and school.” Kolten Sorensen, 3rd grade
“I’m thankful for my family.” Kaleb
Valley School
“I’m thankful for my family, the world, for all the food and my grandma getting better.” Morgyn Dean, 4th grade
“I’m thankful for strawberry pretzel salad, my family, my puppy, and God and Jesus.” Moriah Dean, 2nd grade
“I’m thankful for friends and family, Valley School and my home.” Grace Kleinman, 5th grade
“I’m thankful for my dog, my family and homework.” Alana Kleinman, 2nd grade
Wapiti School
“We are thankful for Wapiti School and Sleeping Giant Ski Area.” Wapiti School students
Cody Middle School
“I am thankful for my home and to be able to have a good rest on a bed. I am also thankful for a loving and supporting family, and to do sports and activities, and to also be able to go to school.” Cami Holeman, 6th grade
“I am thankful for our country’s freedom, my house and for my family that looks after me. I am also thankful for a good education. I am thankful for clean and fresh water that some people in other countries don’t have. I am thankful for the good friends that I have.” Hudson Wallace, 6th grade
“I am thankful for a house, tea in general, and friends. I am thankful for my friends because they are awesome. I am thankful for a lot of things including what I said because I like all of my teachers, they are awesome. That’s all that I have to say.” Danielle, 6th grade
“What I am thankful for is U.S. military for protecting our country. Also I am thankful for having a loving family that cares about me and gives me a house to live in.” Gabe, 6th grade
“I am thankful for my family, my friends and me. But I am also thankful for my home running water my education and people who love me. I am thankful for my life and I think everyone should be thankful for that because if they don’t have that they don’t have anything.” Summer, 6th grade
“I’m thankful for the fact that we don’t have a lot of controversy in this school, like controversy on bullying. Another thing I’m thankful for is the equipment we get at this school.” Reed Deming, 6th grade
“I’m thankful for my dogs. They help me get through things. Mary, 6th grade
“I’m thankful for being able to live in America.” Ingrid, 6th grade
“I’m thankful for X-box and not getting kicked out of the house ... yet!” Michael, 6th grade
“I’m thankful for my family.” Nick, 6th grade
“I’m thankful for Thanksgiving, Christmas, my birthday and my family.” Cali, 6th grade
“I’m thankful for food.” Lana, 6th grade
“I’m thankful for my family.” Colter, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for my shotgun team because they are people I can joke around with.” Kassi Hanson, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for my friends and my family.” Rachel, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for soccer.” Carter, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for my friends and family.” Sophia, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for my family and my house and my family’s car and my profile picture.” Hattie Booth, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for my friends and family and big sweatshirts.” Saralyn Hunt, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for my cats.” Dakota, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for a nice school.” Kael, 7th grade
“I’m thankful that I have a public school education.” Andrew Moretti, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for everything.” Emmett, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for religion and my family and my three dogs.” Dylan, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for friends, family, food, house, dogs, being able to be on this planet, school, teachers and being able to donate to worthy causes.” Presley Thompson, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for my parents.” Noelle, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for my family.” Isaac, 7th grade
“I’m thankful for Jesus dying on the cross, for family and for blessings. Molly, 8th grade
“I’m thankful for God and all the wonderful blessings he has given me and for my wonderful family and friends and the wonderful place I live in.” Allison Magargal, 8th grade
“I’m thankful for friends and relationships.” Val, 8th grade
“I’m thankful for family, friends, teachers, faith and a helpful community.” Riley Simone, 8th grade
“I’m thankful that God loves us unconditionally, we have freedom and family.” Ada, 8th grade
“I’m thankful for family, friends, faith and my sister coming home for Thanksgiving. Kelsey, 8th grade
“I’m thankful for siblings, kinda … some of them are very annoying, like my older brother.” Abbie St. Clair, 8th grade
“I’m thankful for my sisters.” Hailey, 8th grade
“I’m thankful for my close friends and family ... I guess.” Abby, 8th grade
“I’m thankful that Jesus died on the cross for me, that he has blessed my family, that we live in America and that he has a plan for us.” Ben Stewart, 8th grade
“I’m thankful for life.” A.J., 8th grade
“I’m thankful for sports and family.” Conner, 8th grade
“I am thankful for my home and to be able to have a good rest on a bed. I am also thankful for a loving and supporting family, and to do sports and activities, and to also be able to go to school.” Camri Lindemann
Cody High School
“I’m thankful for my family and friends. Reece Niemann, 9th grade
“I am thankful for my family, and fresh pow Friday’s.” Wilkins Radakovich, 9th grade
“I am thankful for family, friends and Chick-fil-a.” Gillian Growney, 9th grade
“I’m thankful for my mom and I’m thankful for my job because now I see instead of being blind.” Jasmine McCann, 9th grade
“I am thankful that my dad is finally coming up to Cody and that my family will all be together. I am thankful that we have a good house and are done with the move.” Madeline Bender, 9th grade
“The opportunities life has given me.” Alex Wilkins, 10th grade
“I am thankful for my dogs. They are incredibly therapeutic and bring joy to my life every day.” Hannah Blasco, 11th grade
“I’m thankful for all of the people in my life.” Grace Shaffer, 11th grade
“I am thankful for my life. The roof over my head, clothes in my drawers, food in my refrigerator. I’m thankful for my kind as ever friends, and for my family and dog.” Kaelee VanNortrick, 12th grade
“I’m thankful to live in a free country with my family and friends who support me everyday.” Kinley Bollinger, 12th grade
“I am thankful for being alive in general.” Paula
“I’m thankful for my family and friends and being able to be around them.” Bailie
“I am thankful for my savior Jesus Christ who atoned for everyone’s sins and made it so we could come back to live with him and our Heavenly Father again.” Jace Grant
“I’m thankful for my supportive family and friends.” Andrew Colegrove
“I am thankful for sports and friends and family.” Chayden Scott
“I’m thankful for friends.” Aliana Robertson
“I’m grateful for my family, my friends and my teachers.” Austin Villafane
“I’m thankful for my wonderful crazy family.” Clara Christensen
“I am thankful for my friend group and my boyfriend, they mean so much to me, they help me when I am down and they celebrate when something cool happens. I would not be who I am today without them.” Michaela Bell
“I’m thankful for parents.” Faith Wright
“I am thankful for my wonderful girlfriend. Dalton Davis
“I’m thankful for friends and family.” Emma Conner
Heart Mountain Academy
“I am thankful for Mr. Nelson because he taught me a teacher can be someone that helps you learn and can be a friend. I am thankful for my family because they always accept me for me. I am also thankful for my girlfriend, Avery, because she cares about me and would do anything for me.” Trevor Harmon, 10th grade
“I am thankful for my parents. I am thankful for them because they give a roof over my head, food and they let me play my XBox. They care for me and love me. That’s why I am thankful for them.” Tyller Clark, 10th grade
“I am thankful for my family and my significant other. My family puts a roof over my head and food in my belly. My family and significant other have always been there for me.” Austin Watt, 10th grade
“I am thankful for being able to count my blessings. The ability to count blessings can send me to sleep or calm me down. If all of us try to count our blessings, I don’t think anyone would have a short list.” Orrin Gorham, 10th grade
“I’m thankful for all of my teachers for being there for me, understanding me and helping me be successful. I’m thankful for friends at school being there when I need them. I’m thankful for my family’s love for me.” Josh Deal, 10th grade
“I am thankful for HMA because they have made school a place I want to be at. I am thankful for my family because they do so much for me. I am thankful for my truck because I can drive in the snow safely. I am thankful for Trevor because he is an amazing and caring boyfriend who loves me for me.” Avery Siegler, 11th grade
“I am thankful for family because they care and worry about me, they make me feel loved when you think no one does. My family was there in my worst and darkest times. I’m thankful to have a family.” Dacota Hellyer, 11th grade
“I am thankful for my great life because I live in the greatest town in the greatest state. Also to wake up and to look forward to going out and seeing the greatest scenery in the world.” Hunter Loran, 11th grade
“I am thankful for many things. I’m thankful for HMA because they support me and give me a lot of experience. HMA gives me all the materials I need to succeed. They’ve always been there for me and are concerned about my future and for that I am thankful for Heart Mountain Academy.” Sierra Olmstead, 11th grade
“I’m thankful for VRChat. It’s a highly interactive game that lets you connect to so many people by just being in your room. You can create, you can talk, you can play games, etc.” Caleb Stubbs, 11th grade
“I am thankful for my friends and family. I am thankful for them because they have made me who I am. They help when I need them.” Tory Sumpter, 11th grade
“I am thankful for Mr. Larsen because he’s a good teacher and cheers me up every day. Jeremy Gesner, 11th grade
“I am thankful for hockey. It is my favorite sport. I am thankful for my friends and most importantly, my family, who supports me.” Tyler Cramer, 11th grade
“I am most thankful for all the people I have in my life. I care so much about all of them and they bring so much joy to me. Meleah Hicks, 12th grade
“I’m thankful for my family. They are my biggest supporters in life. I’m thankful for my friends. They show me how love and compassion work. I am thankful for school, for teaching me skills I will forever use. And I am thankful for the food on my table, giving me the nutrients I need to survive.” Korah Butler, 12th grade
“I am thankful for music. It helps me keep my focus and it’s the only thing that I am constantly interested in.” Gabe Erlenbaugh, 12th grade
“I am thankful to be surrounded by good people with good intentions that support one another.” Zane Tuttle, 12th grade
“I am thankful for the staff at my school because they all have pushed me to work harder and achieve the things I want in life and for all the support over the years.” Anthony Jordan, 12th grade
“I am thankful for my family and my opportunities because I am well supported and have a good step in the door for success.” Kaiden Lee, 12th grade
“I am thankful for my mom for everything she does for me and the love of my family.” Will Nelson, 12th grade
