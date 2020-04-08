Many downtown Cody businesses remain open despite disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic and roadway construction on Sheridan.
In Phase 1, the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s 2020 Cody Improvements Project covers five blocks of Sheridan, reducing street access for businesses from 10th-14th streets.
Although the north half of Sheridan remains closed this week to traffic along the active construction zone, sidewalks are open and pedestrians may use them to enter stores.
The city’s Bob Moore Parking Lot off Beck Avenue near businesses in the active construction zone is open to public parking. As a courtesy to fellow merchants, business owners and employees are asked to park there and leave side street parking spaces for customers.
“It’d be really nice if business owners would park a block away and walk to their business,” said Cody Beers, WYDOT spokesman. “If they own a business and park in front of that business, it’s making it hard for customers to get to their business.”
Construction zone signs along Rumsey and Beck saying “Road closed to thru traffic” indicate a closed intersection ahead. However, drivers may pass by the sign to park along those side streets and then walk to nearby businesses.
To accommodate customers, some businesses have opened back doors accessed by alleyways.
Downtown restaurants prohibited from serving food inside due to COVID-19 restrictions are offering “curbside” service. For some, curbside means delivering to vehicles parked on a side street or by the back door.
The Cody Chamber of Commerce maintains a list of member businesses offering take-out, curbside or delivery options plus those offering curbside and other online shopping options.
The chamber website codychamber.org lists five easy ways to support local businesses: Carry-out and delivery options from local restaurants and bars, buy gift cards from a favorite boutique or store, shop locally online, buy local produce and consider donating.
