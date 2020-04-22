Spring has come to Park County.
The temperatures are warmer and the color of green is slowly returning to the area. Sheriff Scott Steward wants to remind residents now is a good time to review irrigation canal safety and the appropriate uses of irrigation water.
Many of the residents of Park County depend on the water from the irrigation canals, everyone from hobby gardeners to local farmers. There are thousands of miles of irrigation canals in Wyoming and there are dangers to these waterways that need to be considered by all.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every day in this country an average of 10 people dies from unintentional drowning. Of these, one in five is a child aged 14 or younger. In addition to the drowning potential, ingesting irrigation water from these canals can result in serious risks to a person’s health.
For health and safety around irrigation water and canals, residents should:
• Never swim or allow children to swim in canals. Canals are dangerous due to slippery banks, diversions, and fluctuating currents.
• Do not allow children to play near canals. Do not walk along the banks or edges of canals, which can be very slick.
• Never jump in to rescue pets. Instead, call 911 for help. Do not jump in after toys or other objects.
• Obey all posted warning signs. If walking, jogging or biking along canals, keep a safe distance from the edges of the flowing water.
• Never use canal irrigation water to fill swimming pools, wading pools, hot tubs or for bathing or drinking. Water from canals can contain agricultural runoff, bacteria, protozoans, chemicals, fecal material from animals, or other contaminants that can cause serious illness.
• Label all standpipes from irrigation-piped systems that use canal water with the words, “Non-potable – Do not drink.” Irrigation water for edible crops and gardens should not come into direct contact with edible parts of the plant unless the crop will be peeled, skinned or cooked before eating.
• Never connect piping using irrigation water with freshwater potable water systems. Canal water is not chlorinated and can pollute drinking water systems.
Irrigation water is integral to Wyoming agriculture, which is its intended purpose. Any other use of irrigation water can be hazardous or pose a serious public health risk. So please, remember to be safe around Wyoming canals and irrigation ditches, Steward said.
