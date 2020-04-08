Park County emergency responders tracked down a Cody man stuck in the snow Monday morning near the abandoned mining town of Kirwin, outside Meeteetse.
Daniel McIlroy, 38, had been out horn hunting since about noon Sunday but got his truck stuck in the snow near the old Double D Ranch. He spent the night in his truck but otherwise was unscathed, beyond slightly cold and tired when found at 9:50 a.m. Monday.
When Search and Rescue staff began searching for McIlroy up Wood River Road to the Shoshone National Forest boundary, it was 37 degrees and snowing heavily.
SAR activated its aircraft and began preparations to deploy several ground units, but it was Park County Sheriff deputy Rob Cooke that found the truck with McIlroy inside.
McIlroy had packed plenty of food and water, and built a fire on Sunday to keep warm and dry.
“The victim in this case did all the right things,” Sheriff Scott Steward said. “He let someone know where he was going and when he expected to return. He also had emergency provisions, including the ability to build a fire. Finally, he made the wise decision not to try and walk for help. These are life-saving decisions that all of us should heed before setting out into the backcountry.”
The vehicle will be recovered at a later time. The SAR response was canceled.
