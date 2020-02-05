Cody citizens and business owners are invited to a Feb. 13 public meeting about the upcoming $4.93 million Cody Improvement Project.
The project mainly involves downtown Sheridan 10th-17th streets and south up the Greybull Hill to Stampede.
The Thursday meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Cody Auditorium. Prime contractor S&S Builders of Gillette and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are hosts.
Construction activities start March 2 at Sheridan and 10th, weather permitting.
Everyone is invited to attend weekly public work progress meetings for Phase 1 at 10 a.m. every Tuesday between March 3 and June 9 in the Cody Club Room. S&S Builders will answer questions and share a two-week upcoming work schedule each time.
The timeline has been adjusted to incorporate a two-month break during Cody’s peak tourist season.
The project includes removing and replacing damaged concrete slabs, resealing concrete joints, grinding and texturing roadway, upgrading Americans With Disabilities ramps at every corner and replacing broken curb and gutter and sidewalk.
“This maintenance-repair project can’t be delayed, or the roadway will continue to deteriorate to the point where it will require full reconstruction. To date, no maintenance has been done on the street in 33-plus years,” said Todd Frost, WYDOT resident engineer, Cody.
All 10th-14th street work is scheduled for completion by June 15.
As part of its contract, S&S Builders may not work on the project between June 15 and Aug. 24, and all construction equipment and traffic cones will be removed from the project during this time.
Work will resume Aug. 24, encompassing 14th Street to Alger Avenue and continuing through concrete grinding and texturing prior to winter shut-down.
Any remaining work except resealing joints and pavement markings is to be done by June 15, 2021. Remaining sealing of joints and pavement markings will be completed during the final phase Aug. 24- Sept. 30, 2021.
Frost said WYDOT has added a $200,000 incentive to the project contract as an incentive for S&S to complete all work prior to June 15, 2021.
The project hashtag is #CodyImprovements for social media communications, and citizens will be informed of project happenings through traditional media such as newspaper and radio outlets, through the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce newsletter, and by twice-monthly updates delivered to Sheridan Avenue businesses.
For more information, contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, (307) 431-1803.
