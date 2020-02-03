Park County’s unemployment rose to 4.3% in December, still below the 4.9% recorded the year before.
The state seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7%, according to a recent release by the Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
The report comes in the wake of the announcement by the CertainTeed gypsum plant and mines that it would be closing in early March. The plant employes 50 people.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate was lower than its December 2018 level of 4.1%, but slightly higher than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%. Wyoming’s labor force increased by an estimated 3,204 people or 1.1% from December 2018 to December 2019.
From December 2018 to December 2019, unemployment rates fell in 17 counties and rose in six counties. The largest decreases occurred in Big Horn (down from 5.4% to 3.7%), Washakie (down from 4.2% to 3.4%), Lincoln (down from 4.2% to 3.4%), Sheridan (down from 4.0% to 3.3%), and Campbell (down from 3.8% to 3.1%) counties. Unemployment rates rose in Niobrara (up from 2.5% to 3.2%), Goshen (up from 3.0% to 3.4%), and Hot Springs (up from 3.7% to 4.0%) counties.
Most county unemployment rates changed very little from November to December. Teton County was an exception. Its unemployment rate fell from 5.2% in November to 2.9% in December as the winter tourist season got into full swing. In other areas of the state, unemployment rates were likely affected by seasonal job losses in construction and other sectors. Platte County’s unemployment rate rose from 2.9% in November to 3.9% in December and Fremont County’s unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.7%.
Weston County reported the lowest unemployment rate at 2.5% in December. It was followed by Albany County at 2.7%, and Teton and Crook counties, each at 2.9%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Sublette County at 4.9% and Fremont County at 4.7%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) decreased from 286,000 in December 2018 to 282,500 in December 2019, a decline of 3,500 jobs (-1.2%).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.