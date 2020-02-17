The continuous rise of water in West Newton Lake may ultimately obscure East Newton Lake and merge them.
“Is there going to be one Newton Lake?” said Cody Game and Fish Regional Fisheries Supervisor Sam Hochhalter. “That’s not out of the realm of possibility.”
The surge of the water level in West Newton last summer, some spilling into East Newton, and submerging infrastructure at the popular site on the outskirts of Cody, has brought aggressive responses from G&F and constant monitoring.
Recently, the department constructed a second gravel barrier in the channel between the lakes, consisting of 40 cubic yards, to help contain West Newton.
Last June, G&F, with Trout Unlimited assistance, built up an existing gravel bar in the channel that connects the lakes. The barrier prevents fish from moving between the lakes, even if water does.
That water has kept increasing for more than five years.
“This is a natural event,” Hochhalter said. “We can’t control rain.”
Until the summer of 2019, the water level running high enough to spill from West Newton to East Newton had not occurred in 35 years.
Complicating matters was the arrival of an invasive species in West Newton, which state fisheries experts do not want to endanger trout habitat in East Newton.
Goldfish were found swimming in West Newton in 2014.
Having goldfish in West Newton “is very undesirable. We really don’t want people to release aquarium pets,” Hochhalter said.
Initially, the agency formulated plans to chemically poison the goldfish but then decided it might be more fiscally responsible to wait until the water level declined much the way it always had. Only it didn’t.
“Then 2015 was a really high water year,” Hochhalter said.
And that pattern has continued in an unprecedented manner in recent years. Waiting for the decline has turned into an interminable wait.
“We had record-breaking years,” Hochhalter said. “Now we are in a reactive mode.”
Currently, boat ramps, casting docks and picnic tables are underwater at the Newtons. There was a question about whether outhouses would be soaked as well, but Hochhalter said late last week they are still dry.
This winter’s erratic weather, a little bit of snow followed by melting, keeps contributing to the water level increase, though even if it were a more normal winter, with more snowfall, melting in spring would add additional water.
“It certainly factors in,” Hochhalter said.
For those who worry about water levels harming trout fishing, both Hochhalter and Brad Sorensen, the region’s habitat and access supervisor, said the high water should be a good development.
“The increased water levels should have a positive impact on the fishery,” Sorensen said.
Hochhalter said the water in East Newton is of higher quality. “We expect fishing to be really good in the coming years,” he added.
The invasive goldfish remains a concern, though.
“The goldfish in West Newton,” Hochhalter said, “we see that as a real potential threat. Not only is it illegal, it is a bad idea.”
Hochhalter noted that a state Aquatic Invasive Species motto is: “Don’t let it loose.”
When conditions and water levels provide opportunity, he said, the department will apply a chemical treatment, Rotenone, to the goldfish.
“We are eagerly awaiting the time when we can get in there and eradicate them,” Hochhalter said.
