While Yellowstone National Park visitation is slightly below last year’s attendance levels, it is still running close to the typical totals of the last few years.
The Park Service announced Tuesday that the visitation figure for August of 2019 is .74 percent lower than the same time period last year.
Overall, by the end of August, some 3,114,696 people had visited the nation’s oldest National Park this calendar year. Comparatively, the total was 3,136,240 through the first eight months of 2018.
Similarly, the year-to-date number for 2017 was 3,232,708, and it was 3,269,024 in 2016. That year was the 100th anniversary celebration of the creation of the National Park Service and a record year overall for attendance.
Traffic through the East Entrance, from the Cody side of the Park, has been remarkably similar in July and August compared to 2018.
Last year, 38,892 cars were counted through the east gate in July and 32,799 in August.
This year, 38,625 cars were catalogued in July and 32,476 in August.
