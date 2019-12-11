CHEYENNE (WNE) – A few weeks after her case was heard by the Wyoming Supreme Court, State Public Defender Diane Lozano spoke in favor of Gov. Mark Gordon’s budget proposal for the 2021-22 biennium during the Joint Appropriations Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.
For more than a year, Lozano has warned the Legislature that her office is essentially in crisis due to heavy caseloads and struggles to retain attorneys. The issue entered the spotlight in May when Lozano said her office could no longer accept misdemeanor cases in Campbell County because of those issues.
Gordon’s budget proposal recommends $34.8 million for the Public Defender’s Office in the 2021-22 biennium. While the governor refused to fund about $3.5 million in additional requests, Lozano said the funding included in his proposal will help her office meet its needs.
