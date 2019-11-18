Running from collection agencies to avoid paying debt could become more difficult for people who haven’t paid the City of Cody for past-due fines and fees.
Using the legal process as a regular tool for collections, one Wyoming agency wants to rein in uncollected debt after the city and its longtime collection agency have tried all other efforts.
At City Hall, bad debt falls into three main categories: unpaid municipal court fines, unpaid bills for city utility services and uncollectible accounts receivable such as unpaid city permits and copy fees.
Last August the city declared $63,247 as uncollectible debt for this fiscal year. Since FY 2008-2009 the city has written off more than $700,000 as bad debt.
In recent consent agenda action, the Cody City Council approved contracting with Rocky Mountain Recovery Systems for debt collection services once the city’s primary agency Collection Professional has exhausted its efforts. The city has used the Cody business for debt collection services for more than 20 years and plans to continue sending its unpaid bills there.
In an agenda report, city finance officer Leslie Brumage said the intent is to send some accounts to Rocky Mountain Recovery, and when CPI’s attempts are unsuccessful those accounts will also go to Rocky Mountain Recovery.
“We hope by (using) a second agency we can increase the amount of our collections and possibly collect on older debt before it reaches the statute of limitations,” Brumage wrote.
RMRS is a licensed Wyoming collection agency with offices in Powell, Gillette and Casper. Having provided collection services in Wyoming since 1989, it works closely with a legal firm to collect debts, according to company literature.
The agency does not charge clients for services and legal work. As with CPI, its fees are based on a percent of dollars collected.
“It is unknown what the expense (to the city) will be until we have some history with this firm to see how successful they are in collecting on our delinquent accounts,” Brumage’s report said.
RMRS literature says the company has a 150-200 percent above-average collection rate.
HVAC work
City councilors on Nov. 5 also authorized a one-year agreement for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment preventative maintenance by LONG Building Technologies. One of the largest building integrators in the western U.S., the company has a Cody office.
According to the contract, which starts Nov. 10, a one-year renewal agreement will be provided 30 days after the initial Nov. 19, 2020, expiration.
In a written report, Mike Fink, rec center and facilities superintendent, said over the past year the company has helped maintain city-owned building systems by going through HVAC systems and performing preventative maintenance.
“They were able to find minor problems and fix them before they became major issues,” Fink wrote. “By maintaining our existing systems, we will get a longer life out of our assets.”
The maintenance agreement costs $19,144 for the aquatics and rec center, auditorium, electric shop, parks shop and greenhouse, storage building, sanitation and recycling center, and chamber of commerce building.
In other recent consent agenda action, the city council:
• Declared a now obsolete Cisco phone system as junk and authorized its disposal as electronic waste.
Bought for $74,042, the Cisco system had serviced City Hall, the city shop and rec center since 2009.
The new Polycom system is from TCT, which has installed the phones.
• Authorized abandoning and dedicating 20-foot-wide easements for an existing waterline on the HBI Insurance property at 2229 Big Horn.
City planner Todd Stowell said while city staff reviewed site plans for an addition to the front, which is on the south side of the building, they realized a domestic waterline easement was in the way. But they also learned the physical water line was buried farther south in a location that would not conflict with the addition.
The council approved moving the waterline easement to its actual location. Property owner DALCAM, a limited liability company managed by Dennis Baustert, and the city, through its water fund account, will share expenses.
