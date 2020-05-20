The City of Cody will not run its usual garbage route on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Instead, city workers will empty dumpsters typically on a Monday schedule between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Monday roll-out containers will be picked up on Tuesday, May 26. Set containers by the curb before 7 a.m. to ensure service.
The holiday schedule does not affect Thursday yard waste collections.
Call City Hall, (307) 527-7511, with questions. Go to cityofcody-wy.gov for a complete 2020 holiday schedule.
